Guns N' Roses are getting into spirit of Black Sabbath's upcoming "Back to the Beginning" show, reportedly sound checking a song by the metal giants ahead of their own show in Norway.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and Co. will take the stage on Wednesday at the Dahls Arena in Trondheim. SFP Magazine reported on Facebook that Guns N' Roses ran through the Sabbath classic "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" ahead of the show.

No audio or video of the rehearsal has emerged at the time of this writing. You can see SFP Magazine's post below.

Guns N' Roses Part of Star-Studded 'Back to the Beginning' Show

Guns N' Roses will take part in the Back to the Beginning show this Saturday at Villa Park in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. The all-day, star-studded event will feature other rock and metal titans such as Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

The Back to the Beginning concert will double as Ozzy Osbourne's final bow and a reunion of Black Sabbath's original lineup, comprising Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, drummer Bill Ward and bassist Geezer Butler. Ward last played with Black Sabbath in 2005, and he did not participate in the band's 2013 reunion album 13 or the ensuing tour.

"He's doing great. He's doing really great," Sharon Osbourne told the BBC when the show was announced earlier this year. "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop. This is his full stop."

The Back to the Beginning concert will be available to watch via livestream. It begins at 3 p.m. BST on July 5, and those who purchase the livestream will have exclusive access to the entire concert for an additional 48 hours.