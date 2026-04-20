Watch Guns N’ Roses Cover a Rare Sex Pistols Song Live for the First Time

Guns N' Roses performed a rare Sex Pistols song live for the first time Saturday night during their concert in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Midway through their 27-song set, bassist Duff McKagan led the group through "Black Leather," an outtake from the Sex Pistols' 1979 The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle soundtrack.

You can watch fan-shot video of the performance below.

"Black Leather" was recorded after Johnny Lydon / Rotten had left the Sex Pistols, and first saw the light of day when the Runaways covered it on their 1978 album And Now... The Runaways. The Sex Pistols version was eventually released on a Japanese compilation.

Guns N' Roses covered the song on their 1993 album The Spaghetti Incident?, with Axl Rose and not McKagan on vocals.

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There are two more shows left on Guns N' Roses' current South American tour - Tuesda night in Sao Luis, Brazil and Saturday night in Balem Do Para.

After two shows in Hollywood, Florida in the coming weeks, GNR will hit Europe for 11 shows before kicking off their summer North American tour on July 23 in Raleigh, NC. That leg of the tour is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

The Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Mammoth and Ice Cube are among the acts who will be opening for Guns N' Roses on the tour. You can get complete ticket information at their official website.

Hear Guns N' Roses Perform 'Black Leather'

Hear Guns N' Roses' Studio Version of 'Black Leather'

Hear the Sex Pistols Perform 'Black Leather'