Guns N' Roses sweetened their 2026 world tour announcement with the news that they'll release two new songs imminently.

The rockers will release "Nothin'" and "Atlas" on Dec. 2, marking their first new music since 2023's "The General" and "Perhaps."

As with Guns N' Roses' other post-reunion releases — 2021's "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" plus the aforementioned "Perhaps" and "The General" — "Nothin'" and "Atlas" appear to date back to the sessions for 2008's Chinese Democracy.

A press release says both songs will "join 'The General' and 'Perhaps' as vital additions to set lists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR's early catalog."

Here's what we know about the new songs so far.

What We Know About Guns N' Roses' 'Atlas' and 'Nothin''

"Atlas" seemingly refers to the song formerly known as "Atlas Shrugged," a shelved track from the Chinese Democracy sessions that was leaked in 2019. Demo versions of the song featured sweet, yearning vocals from Axl Rose over shimmering guitar chords and '90s alt-rock melodies. Queen guitarist Brian May was featured on at least one version of the song.

Less is known about "Nothin'," although Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan did mention the song during a Fender Flagship Tokyo event earlier this year.

"We have a new song that is coming out soon that we're starting to play live — it's called 'Nothin'' — and I scroll between full tone on and full off," McKagan said while demonstrating the tonal capabilities of his bass.

Will Guns N' Roses Release a New Album in 2026?

"Atlas" and "Nothin'" will bring Guns N' Roses' post-reunion song total up to six. That's more than halfway to an album — but it remains unclear whether the band will release a full-length project in the near future.

"There's so much material at this point, it's a matter of having the discipline to sit down and fucking get into it," Slash recently told Guitar World. "But the thing with Guns is, in my experience, you can never plan ahead. You can never sit down and go, 'We’re going to take this time, and we're going to do this.' Every time we've done that, it falls apart."