For a band with such a brief discography, Guns N' Roses have packed in a lot of music, years and drama into their history.

Starting with their 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, the Los Angeles quintet sounded little like their Sunset Strip brethren. In an era when emphasis was just as much on appearance as it was on the music, Guns N' Roses always put their songs and performances first.

They brought a sense of danger during a time when rock 'n' roll had become safe and sanitized. MTV initially refused to play their music, and it took over a year for Appetite for Destruction to finally reach No. 1. After it did, the only thing that could hold back Guns N' Roses was themselves.

Lengthy tours, onstage and backstage disputes, addiction and more feed into their story, causing delay after delay in new music. After four decades, only half a dozen LPs have been released, and two of them require footnote explanations, as you will see in the list below of Guns N' Roses Albums Ranked.

Stripped of the headlines and turnover (singer Axl Rose has been the only constant on their albums), the band remains a vital force. They transformed rock music during a critical time, offering a much-needed changing of the guard. Just as important, they reintroduced controversy and threats of something darker lurking in the corners, upholding a tradition that dates back decades. Welcome to their particularly enduring jungle.