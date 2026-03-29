Guns N' Roses kicked off their 2026 world tour on Saturday at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico.

Both of their newest songs, "Atlas" and "Nothin'" appeared on the set list, alongside the usual GNR hits.

You can see the full set list and video from the performance below.

READ MORE: All 6 Guns N' Roses Post-Reunion Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Guns N' Roses Announced Lineup Change for 2026 World Tour

Guns N' Roses announced a lineup change for their 2026 world tour one day before their Tecate Pa'l Norte appearance, revealing on Friday that second keyboardist Melissa Reese would be sitting out the trek "due to unforeseen personal reasons."

Reese joined Guns N' Roses in 2016 and has performed regularly with the band since the reunion of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, which is approaching its 10th anniversary. Longtime band member Dizzy Reed will continue handling keyboard duties in her absence.

Where Else Are Guns N' Roses Playing in 2026?

Guns N' Roses' sprawling 2026 world tour will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australasia and Singapore, with dates currently booked through December. They'll have an eclectic array of opening acts, including the Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube and the Barbarians of California.

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'Sweet Child O' Mine' in Monterrey, Mexico

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform New Song 'Nothin' in Monterrey, Mexico

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform 'November Rain' in Monterrey, Mexico

Guns N' Roses - March 28, 2026, Monterrey, Mexico Set List

1. "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. "Mr. Brownstone"

3. "Bad Obsession"

4. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

5. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

6. "Chinese Democracy"

7. "Pretty Tied Up"

8. "It's So Easy"

9. "Yesterdays"

10. "Double Talkin' Jive"

11. "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Black Sabbath cover)

12. "Nothin'" (Live debut)

13. "Dead Horse"

14. "Civil War" (Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" outro)

15. "Perhaps"

16. "Atlas" (Live debut)

17. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover) (with Only Women Bleed Intro, followed by band introductions)

18. Slash Guitar Solo

19. "Sweet Child o' Mine"

20. "November Rain"

21. "Patience"

22. "New Rose" (The Damned cover) (Duff on vocals)

23. "Down on the Farm" (UK Subs cover)

24. "Don't Cry"

25. "Nightrain"

26. "Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses' catalog is small but mighty. See how we've ranked their albums below: