Guns N’ Roses Announce 2025 Tour Dates

Guns N’ Roses will embarked on a sprawling worldwide tour in 2025.

The newly announced trek -- given the title Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things -- kicks off on May 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the band's first performance in that country. From there, GNR will wind their way through such major cities as Istanbul, Barcelona and London.

The tour, which will find the band headlining stadiums and festivals, is currently scheduled to wrap on July 31 with a performance at in Wacken, Germany. The full list of dates can be found below.

Public Enemy, Rival Sons and Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will trade opening duties on select dates. Tickets for all non-festival shows go on sale through Guns N' Roses Nighttrain fan club Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9AM local time.

When Was Guns N’ Roses’ Last Tour?

After touring extensively from 2021 to 2023, Guns N’ Roses took a break from the road in 2024.

“I think for me, I know I had to rest — I had to rest my body,” bassist Duff McKagan explained in a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk. “A lot of hours on stage. A lot of traveling. And I've gotta listen to my body these days. I've gotta listen. So I had to rest. I think we all need to rest. Slash, he'll go out and tour, like, four weeks later [with one of his projects] and do it all over again. I'm, like, 'Okay, dude. More power to you. I'm gonna go to Hawaii. I'm going to Hawaii, man.’"

GNR’s members still found plenty of ways to stay active during their break. McKagan toured behind his Lighthouse solo LP and released a new live album, while Slash released and toured behind his second solo effort, Orgy of the Damned. Meanwhile, Axl Rose collaborated with other artists, covering UFO's “Love to Love” with Michael Schenker and making a surprise appearance alongside Billy Joel at the Piano Man’s final Madison Square Garden residency show.

Guns N' Roses, Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things 2025 World Tour

May 23 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

May 27 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

May 30 - Shekvetili, Georgia

June 2 - Istanbul, Turkey

June 6 - Coimbra, Portugal

June 9 - Barcelona, Spain

June 12 - Florence, Italy

June 15 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic

June 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany

June 20 - Munich, Germany

June 23 - Birmingham, U.K.

June 26 - London, U.K.

June 29 - Aaehus, Denmark

July 2 - Trondheim, Norway

July 4 - Stockholm, Sweden

July 7 - Tampere, Finland

July 10 - Kaunas, Lithuania

July 12 - Warsaw, Poland

July 15 - Budapest, Hungary

July 18 - Belgrade, Serbia

July 21 - Sofia, Bulgaria

July 24 - Vienna, Austria

July 28 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

July 31 - Wacken, Germany