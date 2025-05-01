Guns N’ Roses Launch 2025 World Tour: Set List and Video

Guns N' Roses kicked off their 2025 world tour on Thursday at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, delivering a 22-song set that closely resembled their recent outings.

You can watch video from the performance and see the set list below.

The first date of the tour — which sports the verbose title Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things — marked the debut of new Guns N' Roses drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced longtime drummer Frank Ferrer in March. Carpenter had previous GN'R affiliations, having played with Duff McKagan's Loaded from 2009 to 2011 and appearing on their 2011 album The Taking.

What Did Guns N' Roses Play at Their 2025 Tour Kickoff?

Otherwise, the biggest change-up during the band's performance came from the set list order. Guns opened with "Welcome to the Jungle" for the first time since 2012, according to setlist.fm. Their stalwart reunion-era opener, "It's So Easy," appeared later in the evening.

As usual, the band drew most heavily from their epochal debut album Appetite for Destruction, playing seven of its 12 songs, including "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Nightrain" and faithful set closer "Paradise City." Use Your Illusion epics "November Rain," "Coma" and "Estranged" returned, as did the relative deep cut "Bad Obsession." The band also represented Chinese Democracy with "Better," "Sorry" and the title track.

Interestingly, of the four post-reunion songs Guns N' Roses have released since 2021, only "Perhaps" appeared in the set. The show was also relatively light on covers by GN'R standards, with just four — Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," Wings' "Live and Let Die," Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" and Velvet Revolver's "Slither" — making the cut.

Guns N' Roses' current tour will continue through the rest of the spring and early summer, scheduled to conclude on July 31 at Wacken Open Air. The band has not yet announced any North American dates.

Watch Guns N' Roses Play 'Welcome to the Jungle' at 2025 World Tour Kickoff

Watch Guns N' Roses Play 'It's So Easy' at 2025 World Tour Kickoff

Watch Guns N' Roses Play 'Perhaps' at 2025 World Tour Kickoff

Watch Guns N' Roses Play 'Rocket Queen' at 2025 World Tour Kickoff

Guns N' Roses, 5/1/25, Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, Incheon Set List

1. "Welcome to the Jungle"

2. "Bad Obsession"

3. "Mr. Brownstone"

4. "Chinese Democracy"

5. "Live and Let Die"

6. "Slither"

7. "Perhaps"

8. "Estranged"

9. "Double Talkin' Jive"

10. "Coma"

11. "Sorry"

12. "Better"

13. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

14. "It's So Easy"

15. "Rocket Queen"

16. Slash guitar solo

17. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

18. "November Rain"

19. "Wichita Lineman"

20. "Patience"

21. "Nightrain"

22. "Paradise City"