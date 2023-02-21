Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

Guns N' Roses announced a world tour that will begin on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The band will hit North America in August and continue through the fall, wrapping up on Oct. 16 in Vancouver.

The presale begins Wednesday, followed by a general on-sale on Friday. More information on tickets can be found on the Guns N' Roses website.

The upcoming shows mark Guns N' Roses' first U.S. dates since October 2021, when they finished a 25-show run with a pair of concerts in Florida. They spent the bulk of 2022 playing overseas, wrapping up the year with a performance in Auckland, New Zealand, in December.

Guns N' Roses released two new songs, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," in 2021, marking the first material with Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash since 1994. Both songs come from the Chinese Democracy era, featuring freshly recorded parts by Slash and McKagan.

Slash confirmed they continued to work on other songs similarly while they were off the road because of the pandemic. "There's a handful of those songs that we absolutely fixed up and did when we were in lockdown," he told radio host Eddie Trunk in October. "Those have yet to be released, so those are going to come out. ... We're just going to put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs, and I think that's going to be pretty much all of them. I'm not sure exactly how many we did in total."

He added that Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic songs" that haven't been released. Slash emphasized that he hopes they'll be able to focus on recording a "whole brand new record at some point." As is often the case, he named the pending road work the culprit for the continued delay: "We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that'll free us up to go in and work on a new record."

Guns N' Roses celebrated the Use Your Illusion albums last fall with an expanded box set, which included an updated version of "November Rain." The original video of the nine-minute opus recently became the first rock video to reach 2 billion YouTube views.

Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour

June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

