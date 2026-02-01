The Guess Who launched their 2026 reunion tour Saturday night in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

It marked the first of a dozen dates that will take the band across their native Canada from now until August.

Saturday's full set list, which included several Bachman-Turner Overdrive songs alongside Guess Who classics, can be viewed below.

The Guess Who Has Their Name Back

This current tour is notable for a few reasons, one being that it's the first time Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have played together as the Guess Who for over 20 years.

But it's also the first time the band is out touring after winning back control of their name from another lineup of musicians. This discrepancy involved a 2023 lawsuit filed by Bachman and Cummings against original members Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over false advertising claims — the lineup was described in the suit as a "cover band." As one of the Guess Who's primary songwriters, Cummings canceled the performing rights to a number of the band's biggest hits, effectively stopping anyone from using the music.

"Randy and I aren't exactly 19 anymore," Cummings recently said on Q With Tom Power. "To have all this excitement at a later point in your career is terrific. I think we both feel rejuvenated by this."

The Guess Who - Jan. 31, 2026, Niagara Falls, Ontario Set List

1. "969 (The Oldest Man)"

2. "Proper Stranger"

3. "Hand Me Down World"

4. "These Eyes"

5. "Albert Flasher"

6. "Let It Ride" (Bachman–Turner Overdrive cover)

7. "Clap for the Wolfman"

8. "Laughing"

9. "Guns Guns Guns"

10. "Undun"

11. "Star Baby"

12. "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" (Bachman–Turner Overdrive cover)

13. "My Own Way to Rock" (Burton Cummings song) (Burton Cummings Cover)

14. "A Wednesday in Your Garden"

15. "American Woman"

16. "No Sugar Tonight / New Mother Nature"

17. "No Time"

Encore:

18. "Share the Land"

19. :Takin' Care of Business" (Bachman–Turner Overdrive cover)