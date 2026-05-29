Greta Van Fleet has released a new song.

"Play Your Games" marks the Michigan quartet's first new music since their Starcatcher album was released in 2023.

You can hear "Play Your Games" below.

The band played New York's Bowery Ballroom earlier this week, their first live performance since September 2024.

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The 12-song show featured their debut single, "Highway Song," as well as favorites from their three albums, including "When the Curtain Falls," "Safari Song" and "Meeting the Master."

The set also boasted the world premiere of two new songs, "Play Your Games" and "Tear It Down."

When Will Greta Van Fleet Release a New Album?

While Greta Van Fleet has not announced the release of their fourth album yet, the Led Zeppelin III-like "Play Your Games" suggests that more new music should be on the way soon.

The track was coproduced by the band with Mike Elizondo, who has worked with Fiona Apple and Sheryl Crow, among others, in the past.

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"It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment," guitarist Jake Kiszka said in a press release announcing the song.

Greta Van Fleet's debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, was released in 2018, followed by The Battle at Garden's Gate in 2021. Like its two predecessors, Starcatcher debuted in the Top 10.

Earlier this month, the band posted cryptic notes on their social platforms, writing, "Thanks for the wild ride. Love, Josh, Jake, Sam & Daniel," leading some fans to believe they were breaking up.

Less than a week after that, they followed up with, "We're back, baby!"