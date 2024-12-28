30 Greatest ’90s Music Videos

The ‘90s saw music videos elevated to an art form.

In the previous decade, artists were mainly focused on eye-candy – performance footage, silly antics and video vixens were some of the most common tropes during the ‘80s. But the ‘90s saw an evolution, as emerging auteurs recognized music videos as a new artistic canvas (many directors from the era went on to successful feature film careers).

Music videos developed deeper narratives, impressive production design and clever concepts. Some artists used the platform to elevate social consciousness, while others took the opportunity to highlight deeper complexities within their lyrics.

Below, we’ve ranked the 30 Greatest Music Videos From the ‘90s, including such vaunted acts as Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana, Tom Petty, R.E.M. and Nine Inch Nails.

30. Nirvana, “Heart-Shaped Box”

Acclaimed director Anton Corbijn helmed Nirvana’s 1993 music video for “Heart-Shaped Box,” blending his stark, moody style with the band’s restlessly raw sound. The clip caught attention – both positive and negative – for its religious overtones, including a gaunt, elderly half-naked man crucified while wearing a Santa hat. The surreal video proved Nirvana wasn’t going to tone down their opinionated and, at times, abrasive ways just because they’d suddenly become the biggest act on the planet.

29. Rage Against the Machine, “Killing in the Name”

When a song is as incendiary as Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name,” it can be hard to capture its power in a music video. For this 1992 clip, Peter Gideon, a friend of guitarist Tom Morello, shot footage of the band’s dynamic live performances at a pair of small Los Angeles clubs. Through a mix of various angles, emotive close ups and occasional motion control, Gideon was able to harness the anger and adrenaline of Rage Against the Machine, which perfectly echoed “Killing in the Name”’s call to arms.

28. Radiohead, "No Surprises"

"No Surprises" may not be the most famous song from Radiohead’s 1997 LP OK Computer, but its music video is certainly memorable. The clip consists of one continuous shot of frontman Thom Yorke singing the tune inside a glass, spaceman-like helmet that slowly fills with water. Eventually, the singer’s head is completely consumed by liquid, a reflection of one of the song’s lyrics which references "a job that slowly kills you.” Aside from speeding up part of the tune and then utilizing motion control later, no special effects were used to make the clip. Yorke really did come close to drowning at multiple times during filming.

27. Smashing Pumpkins, “1979”

There’s a distinctive home movie vibe to the Smashing Pumpkins' music video for “1979”. The clip is washed in nostalgia, as a group of friends embark on the kinds of teenaged shenanigans that naively accompany the evolution to adulthood. Various members of the group are seen attending a house party, embracing young love and vandalizing a convenience store, all intercut with frontman Billy Corgan – as the story’s narrator – wistfully singing in the back of a car.

26. Stone Temple Pilots, "Interstate Love Song"

A black and white silent film scene opens the music video for Stone Temple Pilots’ “Interstate Love Song,” as a heartbroken man appears to be thrown out of a castle by the princess he loves. As the song kicks in, the images change to a purple hue - echoing the title of STP’s 1994 LP. As Scott Weiland and his bandmates perform the song on an industrial rooftop, the lovelorn man – with his comically growing long nose – is seen sprinting and stumbling in an attempt to outrun his misery.

25. Verve, “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

The Verve’s 1997 hit “Bittersweet Symphony” is an ode to the unnerving, frustrating and sometimes tragic occurrences of everyday life. For its music video, frontman Richard Ashcroft is seen walking through a city street in London, bumping into various people along the way. Despite continually colliding with fellow pedestrians – and even at one point being accosted by a woman, angry that he stepped onto her car – Ashcroft doggedly continues to keep walking. The video received massive airplay on MTV and was nominated for three VMAs. It remains one of the ‘90s most enduring clips, and a timestamp of the Britpop invasion.

24. Fiona Apple, “Criminal”

Fiona Apple arrived with thunder on the back of her 1997 debut album Tidal. The third single, “Criminal,” proved to be her commercial peak, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its video featured Apple temperamentally sulking in various states of undress. While provocative music videos were nothing new, this wasn’t a case of oversexualized eye-candy. Instead, Apple seems at war with herself, questioning why she’d use her own powers of seduction to hurt someone. It’s sensual, destructive and engrossing all at once.

23. Green Day, “Basket Case”

If you’re going to make a music video for a song called “Basket Case,” odds are you’re going to set it in a mental institution. Bonus points to the guys in Green Day who demanded they film in an actual institution, albeit one that was no longer in use. The clip was shot in the Agnews Developmental Center in Santa Clara, California, which reportedly still had plenty of abandoned items strewn about its rooms. With inspiration from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Billy Joe Armstrong and the band rock out while also taking medication and enduring hallucinations. The video's oversaturated colors further enhance its surreal nature. The “Basket Case” video was nominated for nine MTV Video Music Awards in 1995, but left empty handed.

22. Soundgarden, “Black Hole Sun”

Another surreal and perplexing music video – was something in the water in the ‘90s? – Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” added an extra element of ensuing danger. In the clip, Chris Cornell and company perform amid a suburban town whose inhabitants have distorted, demonic grins on their faces. A plague engulfs the neighborhood as the titular “Black Hole Sun” takes over the sky. While some grins turn to screams, many of the people keep on smiling through their own demise. The result is a twistedly memorable clip.

21. Oasis, “Wonderwall”

In some ways, the music video for “Wonderwall” was made in spite of Oasis. “I used their arrogance and ‘fuck you’ attitude as the centre of the film,” director Nigel Dick recalled years later. The black and white clip mainly shows Noel and Liam Gallagher seated and performing the song in a sparse warehouse setting. Though the soaring track is a heartfelt ballad, the Gallaghers' contrast such emotion in the video by appearing irritated to be there. It wasn’t just for show. The brothers were at each other’s throats during filming, and reportedly came close to blows. “They just started yelling at each other out of nothing, really letting off, Dick recalled. “They were snarling, effing and blinding for about 90 seconds and I feared one might lift a fist.”

20. Jane's Addiction, "Been Caught Stealing"

There’s something charmingly DIY about Jane’s Addiction’s music video for “Been Caught Stealing.” The premise is basic enough, as members of the band can be seen among various other characters who are shoplifting at a small local grocery store. But the whole thing looks like it was shot on a camcorder by one of Perry Farrell’s art school friends (which is only partly accurate). Regardless, the clip is a snapshot of the ‘90s, like a time capsule of the era in which it was created.

19. Aerosmith, “Cryin’”

Before cementing her place in ‘90s lore with the film Clueless, Alicia Silverstone was the eye-catching star of three different Aerosmith music videos. The first – and still the best, in our opinion – was 1993’s “Cryin’”. In the clip, Silverstone plays a teen who catches her boyfriend (played by Stephen Dorff) cheating. The incident sends her into a spiral of rebellion, leading her to get a tattoo and a naval piercing. The video culminates with Silverstone’s character teetering on the edge of a freeway overpass. When the ex-boyfriend arrives, she jumps to her peril – only to reveal a bungee cord that saves her from death. “Cryin’” was reportedly MTV’s most requested video of 1993.

18. Blind Melon, “No Rain”

Blind Melon’s “No Rain” is a staple of ‘90s rock that continues resonating with listeners more than 30 years after its release. Meanwhile, its music video is best remembered for introducing the world to “Bee Girl.” Played by young actress Heather DeLoach, the child is seen tap dancing in a bee costume during a school talent show. She is mocked and laughed at, leading her to search for kindness outside the school’s walls. Though initially dismissed by other members of society, she eventually finds a heavenly commune of similarly dressed dancers, joining them to joyously celebrate on a grassy green hillside.

17. David Bowie, "I'm Afraid of Americans"

Most people – understandably – don’t know that the original version of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” was released on the soundtrack to Showgirls. The better known rendition arrived two years later on the singer’s LP Earthling. Bowie teamed up with Brian Eno and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor for the track, delivering an industrial tune brimming with restless energy. That same anxiety can be felt in the song’s music video, as Reznor plays a violent “Johnny” who stalks and torments Bowie throughout the piece.

16. Van Halen, “Right Now”

Hindsight being what it is, it’s hard to label Van Halen’s music video for “Right Now” as anything but cheesy. Still, it was also revolutionary, being one of the first examples of a superstar act creating a “video with a cause.” With slides about safe sex, climate change, corporate greed and the dangers of smoking, the “Right Now” video brought attention to many of the ‘90s biggest societal issues. Not everyone was on board with the concept – Sammy Hagar notably thought the video would take away from the song. Still, “Right Now” largely earned acclaim, even taking home Video of the Year at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

15. Radiohead, “Karma Police”

Few ‘90s acts delivered such memorable – and, at times, startling – music videos as Radiohead. Their clip for “Karma Police” was perhaps the most haunting of them all. A sedan drives down a desolate road, stalking and tormenting a man who runs to keep just barely ahead of the vehicle. Most of the footage is shot from the point of view of the unseen driver, while Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke stoically sings in the backseat. While the running man has been fighting for his life through most of the clip, the tables suddenly turn at the end when he sets a gas leak on fire, causing the car to become engulfed in flames. Director Jonathan Glazer took home the VMA for Best Direction thanks to his work on the unforgettable clip.

14. Aerosmith, "Livin' on the Edge"

What’s the connection between a roving gang of catholic schoolgirls, teenage bullying, gun play, auto theft, cross-dressing, full-frontal nudity, a train headed towards Joe Perry and Steven Tyler decorated like a turkey? We have no idea. But somehow, Aerosmith brought all of these elements together in their music video for “Livin on the Edge”. The result is head-scratching, but certainly memorable.

13. The Cure, "Friday I'm in Love"

We’re assuming all of you are familiar with the work of Georges Méliès, so you already know the Cure’s 1992 music video for “Friday I’m in Love” was inspired by the influential French silent filmmaker. The clip finds Robert Smith and company fooling around on a soundstage, with various backdrops, props and movie extras chaotically coming and going throughout the piece. The video for “Friday I’ in Love” earned heavy rotation on MTV and took home the International Viewer's Choice Award at the 1992 VMAs.

12. George Michael, “Freedom! ’90”

Exhausted by being under the watchful eye of the media, George Michael decided in the early ‘90s that he no longer wanted to participate in photo sessions or music videos. So when it came time to come up with a concept for his single “Freedom! ‘90” Michael suggested a bevy of supermodels take his place. Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford – all of whom had appeared on a famous Vogue cover – starred in the clip, lip synching to Michael’s song. Helmed by David Fincher – who would later become a highly regarded Hollywood director – “Freedom! 90”’s music video was cinematic and bold. Rather than making the models sex objects – as was common on MTV at the time – the women were strong and empowered, yet still sensual. It remains a landmark clip from the decade.

11. Metallica, "Enter Sandman"

Metallica harnessed childhood fears for their classic 1991 tune “Enter Sandman”. Its accompanying music video built on these themes as a young boy suffers through nightmarish visions throughout the piece. The video also utilized strobe-like flickering, adding a surreal and disturbing element to the images on screen. “Enter Sandman” won Best Hard Rock Video at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, one of three nominations they had that year.

10. Pearl Jam, “Jeremy”

Many fans don’t realize that the famous music video for “Jeremy” was actually the second one made for the song. Pearl Jam originally enlisted rock photographer Chris Cuffaro to helm the project, but after initially filming his idea, the band’s label urged them to go in a different direction. Mark Pellington directed what would become Pearl Jam’s most iconic video, a powerful narrative that chronicled a teenager bullied to the point of suicide. Controversial upon its release, the clip had to be edited in order to air on MTV. Nevertheless, if won four VMAs and remains an agonizingly memorable piece.

9. Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Give It Away”

The music video for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1991 single “Give It Away” is both tribal and futuristic. In the clip, the band is seen writhing, dancing and gyrating while performing the song in an expansive desert setting. Each of the rockers is covered in silver paint, but the video is shot in black and white, giving the whole thing a chrome-like look. Frequent camera movements add to the otherworldly sensation. Overall, viewers are left feeling like they’re watching some kind of alien species captured on another planet.

8. Weezer, “Buddy Holly”

For Weezer’s music video for “Buddy Holly,” viewers are transported back in time to Arnold’s, the famous diner from the classic TV series Happy Days. Characters like Richie and the Fonz are seen enjoying the performance, while other 1950’s teenagers proceed to dance to the tune. These days, a video like this would have been created using AI and computer effects. However director Spike Jonze and his team delivered the memorable clip by utilizing old-school filmaking and editing techniques.

7. R.E.M., “Losing My Religion”

R.E.M.’s music video for “Losing My Religion” is a visually stunning piece of work. Throughout the clip, negative space is used to highlight the song’s sense of isolation. It’s a stylistic choice more commonly found in oil paintings than in music videos, but it works to perfection here. Dramatic lighting, religious imagery and evocative visual further augment the clip’s artistic merit. Directed by Indian filmmaker Tarsem Singh, “Losing My Religion” became an MTV mainstay. It took home six VMAs in 1991, including the award for Video of the Year.

6. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Mary Jane's Last Dance"

The video for “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” finds Tom Petty working in a morgue where he falls in love with a beautiful corpse, played by Kim Basinger. Like a morbidly romantic version of Weekend at Bernie’s, Petty brings the body home and proceeds to act as if the woman is still alive. They watch TV, enjoy a banquet dinner and even dance together, all while the woman lies lifelessly in Petty’s arms. He then takes the body to the ocean and sends it out to sea, only to have the woman open her eyes in the final moments of the clip. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” earned heavy rotation on MTV, continuing Petty’s hot streak with popular videos. It won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Male Video in 1994, the final VMA of Petty’s career.

5. Beastie Boys, “Sabotage”

Even decades after its release, there’s something that’s undeniably enjoyable about the Beastie Boys’ music video for "Sabotage." Here are Ad Rock, Mike D and MCA donning aviator sunglasses and ridiculous mustaches as they roll out on the town like a trio of '70s cops. From kicking down doors, to climbing fences, to getting in a foot race, to scarfing down donuts, the trio make their absurd game of dress up feel incredibly fun.

4. Sinéad O’Connor, “Nothing Compares 2 U”

While other entries on our list are notable for their complexity, Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” video is notable for its perfect simplicity. The clip is largely a closeup of the Irish singer set against a black backdrop, performing the tune. Her emotions are palpable throughout the piece, a reflection of the weight of the song. At one point, O’Connor even begins to cry, an unscripted moment she later revealed was the result of thinking of her dead mother while she performed. Plenty of other ‘90s videos featured louder bells and whistles, but none carried more earnest vulnerability than “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

3. Guns ‘N Roses, “November Rain”

The music video for Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” ranks among the most grandiose and expensive ever produced. The cinematic clip tells the story of a rock star (Axl Rose) whose wife commits suicide following his constant cheating. We see highlights of their relationship – including the wedding interrupted by a sudden thunderstorm – interspersed with scenes of the woman’s funeral and GNR performance clips. The whole thing plays more like a feature film than a music video, with impressive production design and cinematography. Many memorable moments stand out, including Slash’s iconic guitar solo standing outside a rural church. “November Rain” is one of the most popular music videos in history. It surpassed a billion YouTube views in 2018, the first rock video to ever achieve the milestone.

2. Nine Inch Nails, “Closer”

Nine Inch Nails’ sadomasochistic music video for “Closer” was originally so disturbing that MTV executives refused to show it on their network. But, as the industrial rock pioneers became too popular to ignore, an edited version of the clip was given airtime. Among the video’s haunting imagery: A naked woman with a crucifix, a chained up monkey, a severed pig’s head and frontman Trent Reznor suspended in the air. The sinister video was controversial, but also hugely popular. More than a decade after its release, VH1 named it No. 1 on their list of Greatest Music Videos of All Time.

1. Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

It’s the most iconic music video of the ‘90s and is in the conversation for greatest rock video ever made. Nirvana’s clip for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” gave a visual to the grunge movement which had taken over the world. The video is so iconic that even casual music fans can recognize it by a single frame. Yet even if you took the band away, the cheerleaders, the janitor and the high school setting, fans would still be able to identify the clip by its eerie yellow glow. When such distinct characteristics are identifiable generations after release, you know you’re talking about timeless art.