Grateful Dead Discussed Phil Lesh Reunion Before His Death

The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart had plans to play together with Phil Lesh and were discussing the possibility of a 60th-anniversary reunion before the bassist’s death, according to a new CBS Mornings interview.

The three surviving members discussed their reunion hopes with CBS' Anthony Mason five days after Lesh’s death on Oct. 25 at the age of 84. Lesh had also been set to participate in the interview, which was filmed in anticipation of the Dead receiving the Kennedy Center Honors later this month.

“We were kicking it around," Weir said. "In fact, we were gonna get together and kick some songs around tomorrow.”

“I was hoping that we could play with him again one more time,” Kreutzmann added. “That was my sadness on that one. ‘Cause I know he wanted to play with us again, too.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Grateful Dead 'Fare Thee Well' Performances

Grateful Dead 'Were Just Gonna Play the Four of Us' for Possible Reunion

Lesh last performed with the Grateful Dead in 2015 for a series of “Fare Thee Well” shows, which marked the group’s 50th anniversary. Kreutzmann, Weir and Hart continued touring after those shows as Dead & Company, which also featured John Mayer, while Lesh continued touring with Phil Lesh and Friends.

Kreutzmann specified that the band was eyeing a 60th-anniversary reunion for 2025. "We were gonna see where it goes, but we were just gonna play the four of us,” Weir said. “Now there's only three of us … and that's different.”

The Dead might still stage some sort of 60th-anniversary celebration next year, but with additional personnel. “We’d have to have other musicians join us,” Kreutzmann said. “And we have some favorite musicians, you know?”

The surviving Dead members further praised Lesh’s musical talent and knowledge and credited him for expanding their horizons. "We developed this language that only we spoke, really," Weir said.

Kreutzmann added: "He taught us, basically, how to be free."