Win a Grateful Dead ‘Friend of the Devils’ Box Set

The Grateful Dead continue to document important periods of their long career with lavish box sets. Ultimate Classic Rock Nights is giving away a copy of the newest entry, Friend of the Devils: April 1978, courtesy of Rhino Entertainment.

As the late Steve Silberman wrote in the liner notes, a consistent thing about the Dead was change. "One of the secret delights of being a Dead Head was discovering your favorite band had morphed into a different band since the last time you saw them, but one that sounded just as fresh, as surprisingly vital and as relevant to the present moment."

The now-standard "Drums" and "Space" were on their way to becoming a permanent part of the second set during the 1978 performances, a tradition which would continue for the rest of the band's career. They previewed "Fire on the Mountain" in advance of its appearance that November on Shakedown Street and also performed plenty of established fan favorites like "Bertha" and "Truckin'."

"You can approach the Grateful Dead in eras and that's a really fun thing to do," drummer Mickey Hart told UCR in 2023. "You can see how we evolved from a jug band to a blues band to an experimental music band to a country band to a rock and roll band."

"These eight shows tell the story of a band that was engaged, inspired and focused on bringing their A-game every single night," Dead archivist David Lemieux said, regarding the new box set. "If there was ever a tour on which the Dead deliver every single moment, it's this one."

Watch David Lemieux Unbox 'Friend of the Devils: April 1978'

Friend of the Devils: April 1978 includes 19 discs, packaged in an innovative box that features a removable wave drum, plus a 48-page book with liner notes and photos. .

For your chance to win the grand prize copy of Friend of the Devils: April 1978, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. Additional winners will also be selected to receive copies of the Duke '78 concert release. The contest ends Oct. 11, 2024 at 11:59pm EST.