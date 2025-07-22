Grateful Dead will release a 50th anniversary edition of their 1975 album, Blues for Allah. The expanded, three-CD set will be released on Sept. 12. Following a hectic 1974 tour, the band retreated and went on a self-imposed break that was interrupted in September 1975 by the release of their eighth album, the ambitious and experimental Blues for Allah.

You can hear a remastered version of the original album's first single, "The Music Never Stopped," from the upcoming reissue below.

Listen to Grateful Dead's 2025 Remaster of 'The Music Never Stopped'

The three-CD 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the album features a remastered version of the 1975 album, previously unreleased songs recorded during soundchecks and rehearsals, and live performances.

Blues for Allah was recorded on the spot in Bob Weir's home studio and without any pre-written material for the first time in the group's career.

"The whole idea was to get back to that band thing, where the band makes the main contribution to the evolution of the material,” Jerry Garcia once said of the album.

What Is on Grateful Dead's 50th Anniversary Edition of 'Blues for Allah'?

In addition to the remastered version of the original 11-track album, the expanded Blues for Allah includes almost two hours of unreleased rehearsal, soundcheck and concert recordings.

Nine tracks — including the rarely performed "King Solomon's Marbles" — from Grateful Dead's rehearsal and soundcheck on Aug. 12, 1975, at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall are featured on the second disc, along with songs the band played at Bill Graham’s Students Need Athletics, Culture and Kicks Benefit at San Francisco's Kezar Stadium on March 23, 1975.

Disc three includes live performances of songs recorded at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, on June 21 and 22, 1976. Blues for Allah tracks "Help on the Way" and "Franklin's Tower" are included alongside older Dead songs like "Eyes of the World" and their concert favorite cover of Motown classic "Dancing in the Street."

The set will also be available on 180-gram black vinyl, picture disc and limited-edition "Midnight Fire" custom vinyl. A Blu-ray version includes Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround, hi-resolution stereo and instrumental mixes of the album by Steven Wilson.

You can see the track listing for the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition below.

Grateful Dead, 'Blues for Allah (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc One

2025 Remaster

1. “Help On The Way” / “Slipknot!”

2. “Franklin’s Tower”

3. “King Solomon’s Marbles”

Part I: “Stronger Than Dirt”

Part II: “Milkin’ The Turkey”

4. “The Music Never Stopped”

5. “Crazy Fingers"

6. “Sage & Spirit”

7. “Blues For Allah”

8. “Sand Castles & Glass Camels”

9. “Unusual Occurrences In The Desert”

Disc Two

Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

Soundcheck/Rehearsal (8/12/75)

1. “Help On The Way”

2. “Slipknot!”

3. “Franklin’s Tower”

4. “Help On The Way”

5. “Slipknot!”

6. “Franklin’s Tower”

7. “King Solomon’s Marbles”

8. “Crazy Fingers”

9. Sage And Spirit”

Kezar Stadium, San Francisco, CA (3/23/75)

10. “Blues For Allah”

11. “Stronger Than Dirt (Or Milkin’ The Turkey)”

12. “Drums”

13. “Stronger Than Dirt (Or Milkin’ The Turkey)”

14. “Blues For Allah”

Disc Three

Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA (6/21/76 and 6/22/76)

1. “The Music Never Stopped”

2. “Help On The Way”

3. “Slipknot!”

4. “Franklin’s Tower”

5. “Crazy Fingers”

6. “Comes A Time”

7. “Eyes Of The World”

8. “Dancing In The Street"