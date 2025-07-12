Maybe you were one of those kids who got shipped off to summer camp for a couple of weeks each year. Lucky you!

Or maybe you were one of those kids who got shipped off to Grandma and Grandpa’s house instead. Well, this one’s for you.

Grandma & Grandpa Lived "Off the Grid" Before That Was a Thing

Clothes Drier Outside This clothesline was endlessly tempting to spin, swing, or climb. (Getty Images)

Spending time at your grandparents’ place was always a bit of an adventure. In some ways, there were more rules. In others, there were fewer — or at least different — rules. Either way, their backyard was your version of summer camp.

Grandma and Grandpa were built differently, and so was their backyard. Whether it was sprawling or just a little back deck, every inch had a purpose. From drying clothes to getting rid of garbage, they were living off the grid before it was a trend — because back in their day, they had to.

Your Grandparents’ Backyard Was Built for Adventure — and Chores

When this bowl came out, you had a job to do. (Getty Images)

There’s a good chance your grandparents had a vegetable garden, and they didn’t need YouTube to grow a solid crop of peas and beans. That knowledge was passed down from the old country, baked right into their bones. And you better believe you were put to work — well, at least picking peas and shelling them (and subsequently eating an unhealthy amount of Grandma's strawberries).

The décor? Always simple — and rusty. So much rust. There just wasn’t as much plastic back then. From tables to lawn chairs, slides to clawfoot bathtubs-turned-planters, it wasn’t summer unless you risked a mild case of tetanus.

