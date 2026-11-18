If your office seems empty tomorrow (Nov. 19), that's because a lot of your co-workers probably called in sick so they can play the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA6 is the 16th entry in the popular video game series, and the first in 13 years. One of the game's many popular features are its built-in radio stations, which you can listen to while helping the criminal duo of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos overcome a statewide conspiracy and / or cause chaos all over Vice City.

Gamespot has gotten their hands on the game early, and has provided a helpful list of all the songs available to hear on the game's various stations. Below you will find a rundown of the rock, metal and classic alternative artists and songs that are known to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 so far.

From 2018: The Complete History of Rock Stars in Video Games

V-Rock

Bon Jovi – "Runaway"

The Rolling Stones – "Emotional Rescue"

Huey Lewis & The News – "I Want A New Drug"

Stevie Nicks – "For What It’s Worth"

Lindsey Buckingham – "Go Insane"

Van Halen – "Panama"

Poison – "Nothin’ But A Good Time"

Eric Clapton – "Cocaine"

Harry Nilsson – "Jump Into the Fire"

The Who – "Bargain"

Eddie Money – "Take Me Home Tonight"

John Mellencamp – "Jack and Diane"

Motley Crue – "Dr. Feelgood"

Pete Townshend – "Let My Love Open the Door"

Loverboy – "Lovin’ Every Minute of It"

Kiss – "Sure Know Something"

The Chamber 106.6

Slayer – "Raining Blood"

Black Sabbath – "I"

Pantera – "I’m Broken"

Megadeth – "Symphony of Destruction"

Metallica – "Master of Puppets"

Mastodon – "Blood and Thunder"

Anthrax – "I Am The Law"

Metallica – "Battery"

Metallica – "Seek & Destroy"

Sepultura – "Territory"

System of a Down – "Sugar"

TOOL – "Sober"

Overkill – "Rotten to the Core"

Emotion 98.3

The Cars – "Drive"

Cliff Richard – "Devil Woman"

Phil Collins – "In the Air Tonight"

Carly Simon – "Coming Around Again"

Elton John – "I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues"

Phil Collins – "Against All Odds"

Stevie Nicks ft. Tom Petty – "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around"

Dr. Hook – "When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman"

Chris Rea – "Fool (If You Think It’s Over)"

Vice City FM

Stevie Nicks – "Wild Heart"

Echo & The Bunnymen – "Lips Like Sugar"

New Order – "Thieves Like Us"

Bryan Ferry – "Kiss and Tell"

Culture Club – "Miss Me Blind"