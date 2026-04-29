Grand Funk Railroad has added summer concert dates to their current Still Shinin' On tour.

The new shows, which expand the band's run through the end of summer, come with the news that the band's singer since 2000, Max Carl, is retiring from the group.

In a statement that was released with the new tour dates, the band writes, "Effective immediately, and due to a recent medical issue, Max Carl has made the difficult decision to retire from touring and performing with Grand Funk Railroad."

READ MORE: Top 100 Rock Songs of All Times

"Max has been an integral part of this band for 26 years. For over two decades, his soulful vocals and stage presence have helped keep the Grand Funk legacy alive and vibrant. We are deeply grateful for the immense talent and enthusiasm he brought to the stage night after night.

"More importantly, Max has been a kind, loyal friend to us all and a warm, gracious presence to the countless fans he has had the pleasure of meeting over the years," the statement continues. "We wish Max all the very best as he focuses on his health and his family in this next chapter."

Who Are the Grand Funk Railroad Members in 2026?

Before joining Grand Funk Railroad, Carl was a member of 38 Special in the late '80s. He cowrote and sang "Second Chance," a Top 10 hit for the band in 1989.

With Carl's departure, founding Grand Funk Railroad drummer Don Brewer and keyboardist Tim Cashion, a member since 2000, will take over vocals.

They're an American band: The original Grand Funk Railroad during the height of their fame. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) They're an American band: The original Grand Funk Railroad during the height of their fame. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) loading...

"As we embark on this next phase, the band also looks forward to digging into the catalog and incorporating new songs into our live sets, including fan favorites like 'Aimless Lady,' 'Bad Time' and more," the band noted in the statement.

Original bassist Mel Schacher is still a member of the band; original guitarist Mark Farner last played with Grand Funk Railroad in the late '90s.

Where Is Grand Funk Railroad Playing in 2026?

The band's current Still Shinin' On tour, named after their 1974 album, Shinin' On, resumes this weekend with a show in Salamanca, New York.

The newly announced dates begin on July 2 in Dalton, Georgia, and include shows in Washington, Pennsylvania, and Columbus, Ohio, before concluding on Sept. 24 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The full list of Grand Funk Railroad Still Shinin' On dates for 2026 is below.

Grand Funk Railroad, Still Shinin' On Tour 2026

5/02 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel

5/09 - Bettendorf, IA - Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center at Isle Casino

5/29 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

6/06 - Troy, OH - Celebrate America 250 Troy Memorial Stadium

6/20 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards

6/26 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

7/2 - Dalton, Ga. - North Georgia Ag Fairgrounds

7/17 - Church Rock, N.M. - Fire Rock Navajo Casino

8/30 - Washington, Pa. - Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

9/18 - Columbus, Ohio - Hollywood Casino Columbus (Event Center)

9/24 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre