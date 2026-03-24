Graham Nash has announced nearly two dozen new summer tour dates.

His 2026 tour is scheduled to begin on April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. But now, he's unveiled his summer show plans, with the first of those dates slated for July 7 at the Strings Music Festival in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

You can view a complete list of Nash's 2026 tour dates below, with the newly announced ones in bold. Ticketing information can be found via his website.

Nash spent the fall touring in Europe and has not played any full-length North American shows since last summer. In recent months, he's been noticeably vocal online in regards to the current political climate in America, and his newest album, 2023's Now, addressed some of these concerns.

"We have to stand up," he told WUNC News in March of last year. "We have to stand up for our beliefs; we have to stand up for our friends and our family; and we have to stand up against the Trump administration. The man has no interest in the ordinary American people. He seems to be completely involved in himself and things, I think, are going badly here in America, so I think we have to stand up and fight."

READ MORE: 20 Protest Songs That Changed History

Nash, who was born in Blackpool, England but has held dual citizenship with the United States since 1978, has also doubled down on fans who request he not talk about political matters at his concerts.

"Anytime I dare to have an opinion, as a human being, about what is going on around me there's always the inevitable comment where somebody tells me to 'stick to music,'" Nash said on social media earlier this year. "CSN, CSNY and every individual or varying iteration of any of us singing, both before or after coming together as a group, has been singing about corruption, racism, environmental destruction, injustice, war, and so on for the last five decades. You clearly haven’t been listening. I sing about, and TALK about all of this at every show I ever do. Have done for decades."

Graham Nash 2026 Tour Dates

April 4 — Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theatre

April 6 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 8 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

April 10 — New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

April 11 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

April 14 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall

April 15 — Charlottesville, VA @ Paramount Theater

April 17 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Carolina Opry Theater

April 18 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

April 20 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

April 22 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 23 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

April 25 — Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

April 26 — Key West, FL @ The Key West Theater

April 28 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

April 29 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

May 1 — Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 2 — Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

July 7 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

July 9 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 10 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

July 15 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert

July 17 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

July 18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

July 20 — Madison, WI @ The Orpheum

July 21 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

July 23 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium†

July 24 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater†

July 26 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia†

July 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

July 31 — Henrico, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Aug. 1 — Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center

Aug. 3 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Aug. 4 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Sept. 19 — Fredricton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

*Special Guest of the Avett Brothers

†Co-bill with Emmylou Harris