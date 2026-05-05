Graham Nash has shared over a dozen new dates that have been added to his 2026 tour schedule.

The first of those new dates will take place Sept. 12 in Northampton, Massachusetts, followed by a number of Northeastern locations. At present, the final date of Nash's 2026 trek is slated for Oct. 9 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

You can view a complete list of Nash's upcoming concerts, with the new ones listed in bold, below.

What Is Graham Nash Playing on Tour?

Nash recently spoke with UCR about his 2026 tour, explaining that he intends to keep the legacy of Crosby, Stills and Nash alive via his set lists.

You know, Neil [Young] is never going to do CSN songs," he said. "Stephen [Stills] is never going on the road again and David [Crosby] unfortunately, has passed away.

"If anybody wants to hear any of those songs, they should come and see me, because I really loved the music that we made," he continued. "Now that I have Adam Minkoff, who plays drums and bass at the same time, by the way, on a couple of songs, and electric guitar and acoustic guitar. [We also have] Zach Djanikian on acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums, bass, mandolin and tenor sax. I can do all that [material justice as a result]."

Graham Nash, 2026 Tour Dates

July 7 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival

July 9 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 10 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

July 12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center

July 15 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert

July 17 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

July 18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

July 20 — Madison, WI @ The Orpheum

July 21 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

July 23 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium†

July 24 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater†

July 26 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia†

July 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

July 31 — Henrico, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Aug. 1 — Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center

Aug. 3 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Aug. 4 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Sept. 12 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

Sept. 13 — Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park

Sept. 15 — Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

Sept. 17 — Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

Sept. 19 — Fredricton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

Sept. 20 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House

Sept. 23 — Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

Sept. 24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Zoellner Arts Center

Sept. 26 — Troy, NY @ Troy Saving Bank Music Hall

Sept. 27 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 28 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 30 — Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 2 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC

Oct. 3 — Wilmington, DE @ The Playhouse of Rodney Square

Oct. 6 — Lexington, KY @ The Kentucky Theatre

Oct. 8 — Mount Vernon, OH @ Memorial Theater

Oct. 9 — Shippensburg, PA @ Luhrs Center

*Special Guest of the Avett Brothers

†Co-bill with Emmylou Harris