Graham Nash has announced his first tour dates for 2026.

The 18 new dates take place along the East Coast, including stops in Myrtle Beach and Key West. He will perform songs from throughout his 60-year career at the shows, including some favorites by Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

The singer-songwriter has been busy since the release of his most recent album, 2023's Now, lining up regular concert tours.

His backing group for the run includes keyboardist Todd Caldwell and multi-instrumentalists Adam Minkoff and Zach Djanikian.

Nash also has a Dec. 12 performance scheduled for New York's Town Hall, where he will participate in the 45th Annual John Lennon Tribute Concert.

Where Is Graham Nash Playing in 2026?

The spring 2026 tour dates, which are Nash's first for the year, begin on April 4 in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

For the next month, he will perform shows in Tarrytown, New York, Greenville, South Carolina, and Clearwater, Florida, before concluding with a date in Ponte Vedra, Florida, on May 2.

You can see Nash's scheduled tour dates for 2026 below.

For more information about Nash's tour, including ticket details, visit his website.

Graham Nash 2026 Tour

April 4—Lansdowne, PA—Lansdowne Theatre

April 6—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

April 8—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall

April 10—New London, CT—Garde Arts Center

April 11—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre

April 14—Annapolis, MD—Maryland Hall

April 15—Charlottesville, VA—Paramount Theater

April 17—Myrtle Beach, SC—The Carolina Opry Theater

April 18—Greenville, SC—Peace Center

April 20—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

April 22—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre

April 23—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre

April 25—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater

April 26—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater

April 28—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

April 29—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

May 1—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 2—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall