Graham Nash Announces 2025 Tour Dates
Graham Nash has added more than a dozen new tour dates to begin in spring 2025.
The new shows are an extension of Nash's current tour, which plays Quebec City on Tuesday and runs through the end of the month.
After a five-month break, concerts will resume at the end of March for a new run of North American dates.
READ MORE: Graham Nash, 'Now': Album Review
Nash released his first album in seven years, Now, in 2023. The album, his seventh solo LP, includes songs about his long relationship with his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby, who died in 2023.
Where Is Graham Nash Performing in 2025?
The 2025 tour dates on March 29 with two consecutive nights in Easton, Maryland. The shows then play Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville before heading to Houston, Dallas and Phoenix. The run concludes on April 22 and 23 with two dates in San Francisco.
You can see a full list of Nash's concert dates below. More information is available on Nash's website.
Graham Nash 2024-5 Tour
October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)
October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre
October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn
October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre
October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant
October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre
October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-
Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre
October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
March 29—Easton, MD—Avalon Theatre
March 30—Easton, MD—Avalon Theatre
April 1—Charlotte, NC—Knight Theater
April 2—Raleigh, NC—Meymandi Concert Hall
April 4—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater
April 5—Nashville, TN—CMA Theater
April 6—Sandy Springs, GA—Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs PAC
April 8—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall
April 11—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater
April 12—Dallas, TX—Longhorn Ballroom
April 13—Lubbock, TX—Cactus Theater
April 15—Santa Fe, NM—Lensic PAC
April 16—Phoenix, AZ—Celebrity Theatre
April 22—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365
April 23—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365
