Gordon Lightfoot’s Final Album Will Be Released in July

A posthumous LP by Gordon Lightfoot, titled At Royal Albert Hall, will arrive on July 14.

The double live album was recorded at the prestigious music venue in London, where Lightfoot, who died earlier this month, performed on May 24, 2016. Lightfoot was backed by bassist Rick Haynes, drummer Barry Keane, keyboardist Mike Heffernan and guitarist Carter Lancaster at the show.

According to a press release, the album features the "unembellished live mix of that night's performance, without edits, overdubs, remixing or resequencing," and includes several of Lightfoot's best-known songs, like "Carefree Highway," "Sundown" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

You can see the LP's complete track listing below.

The press release also notes that in the weeks leading up to his death, Lightfoot insisted the album be released as soon as possible, "approving the cover artwork and making it clear that no changes were to be made to the recording."

At Royal Albert Hall is now available for preorder.

Gordon Lightfoot, 'At Royal Albert Hall' Track Listing

Disc One

1. "The Watchman's Gone"

2. "Sea of Tranquility"

3. "Now and Then"

4. "All the Lovely Ladies"

5. "Drifters"

6. "A Painter Passing Through"

7. "Christian Island"

8. "Rainy Day People"

9. "Shadows"

10. "Beautiful"

11. "Carefree Highway"

12. "Did She Mention My Name"

13. "Ribbon of Darkness"

14. "Sundown"

Disc Two

1. "Sweet Guinevere"

2. "The Wreck of Edmund Fitzgerald"

3. "Never Too Close"

4. "Don Quixote"

5. "Minstrel of the Dawn"

6. "I'd Rather Press On"

7. "Let It Ride"

8. "If You Could Read My Mind"

9. "Restless"

10. "Baby Step Back"

11. "Early Morning Rain"

12. "Waiting for You"