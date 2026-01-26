Goose has a jam-packed year on tap, thanks to new summer tour dates for 2026 that have just been announced.

The Disco Biscuits, moe. and Greensky Bluegrass are among the bands who will support the Connecticut-bred group for the upcoming shows. The trek is set to launch June 13 in Toronto and is scheduled to continue through Aug. 29 in Salt Lake City. Presales will begin Wednesday (Jan. 28) and the general tickets will go on sale Friday (Jan. 30) at 10 a.m. local time.

What's the Latest With Goose?

The group had a big, big year in 2025. They released two new albums, starting with their fourth studio record, Everything Must Go, which arrived in April. But they weren't done. In mid-August, they gave fans close to 90 minutes of additional music, thanks to the surprise release of another album called Chain Yer Dragon.

As guitarist and vocalist Rick Mitarotonda explained in an interview, Chain Yer Dragon helped the band tie up some loose ends, finally bringing to album some familiar fan favorites, including 16-minute+ closer, "Factory Fiction." Some of the ideas, in fact, went as far back as 2011.

"We've been trying to make this record for a long time. ...It makes sense now," he said in late August, not long after the album had been released. "It feels deeply right that it's happening now ... where the band is now, the way we're communicating, the way we're interacting with each other. It's right. It feels really, really good for this material to have been realized this way."

The Evolution of Goose

In a separate conversation with the Captain at WBLM, Mitarotonda shared that as songs like "Give it Time," the initial single from Everything Must Go, demonstrated, they look at music as being an evolving thing. He said it's "baked into" the overall philosophy of who they are as a group. "[There] are many bands that have forged that mentality, [with] the Grateful Dead probably being one of the big ones."

"Even with modern stuff, it's an approach that I just love," he added. "There's so many ways a song can exist." He points to Justin Vernon of Bon Iver as an additional example. "The way they do things live is not dissimilar. They're not improvising for 20 minutes on end, but he's changing and tinkering with arrangements."

Where is Goose Playing in 2026?

They'll go all over, beginning with a March date in Athens, Georgia and April dates that will stretch from Asheville, North Carolina to Irving Texas. After a run of overseas shows in May and the first part of June, they'll start logging the summer road miles here in the United States.

Highlights include a return to Madison Square Garden for two dates. They sold out the legendary New York venue last year for the first time, turning in an epic performance that ran for more than four hours. They'll also playr gigs at Red Rocks in the Denver area, plus Los Angeles at the Greek and Seattle at the WAMU Theater.

Goose, 2026 Tour Dates

Mar. 28 – Athens, GA – Jam in the Streets †

April 10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

April 11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

April 12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival †

April 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

April 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

April 17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

April 18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

April 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

May 22 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

May 23 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

May 25 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

May 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

May 28 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

May 30 – Cologne, DE – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

June 01 – Paris, FR – Élysée-Montmartre

June 03 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuzberg

June 05 – Aarhus, DK – NorthSide 2026 †

June 13 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^ #

June 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #

June 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #

June 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 23 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

June 24 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

June 26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

June 27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

June 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

June 30 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #

July 01 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #

July 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

July 03 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ‡ #

July 04 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center § #

August 13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

August 15 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater #

August 16 – Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort #

August 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #

August 19 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater Δ #

August 21 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater Δ #

August 22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‖ #

August 24 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater #

August 27 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

August 28 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

August 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA #

† Festival Appearance

* w/ Special Guests The Stews

# Newly Announced Date

^ w/ Special Guest Julian Lage

‡ w/ Special Guests The Disco Biscuits

§ w/Special Guests moe.

Δ w/ Special Guests Greensky Bluegrass

‖ w/ Special Guests Buffalo Traffic Jam