Glenn Hughes Recovering After 10-Hour Open Heart Surgery

Glenn Hughes has issued his first statement after undergoing open heart surgery.

In a message posted to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 14), the former Deep Purple and Black Sabbath singer wrote: "Now home after an eight day stay, and a 10 hour open heart surgery, operation, at UCLA, Ronald Reagan, Medical Center. Gratitude beyond".

The update comes a little more than two months after Hughes announced he was retiring from performing to focus on his health.

“This past year, I’ve had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery," Hughes explained at the time.

"I really have no option and no choice [but to retire] as health is my number one priority. Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me.”

Glenn Hughes' Tumultuous 2026

2026 certainly hasn’t gone to plan for the 75-year-old rocker. Hughes had scheduled a six-week U.S. spring tour, but canceled those plans in January citing "a minor health issue that requires [my] attention.”

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As recently as last year, Hughes insisted that retirement was not even a possibility. "The word retirement is something I don't normally say,” the singer told radio host Eddie Trunk in August 2025, noting that he felt “reinvigorated” while touring with his supergroup, Black Country Communion. “I've got new purpose. I've never felt so strong,” he said at the time, “and I'm really looking forward to doing more shows, both solo and with Black Country Communion."