Glenn Hughes Cancels 2026 US Tour Due to ‘Minor Health Issue’

Glenn Hughes has canceled his 2026 U.S. tour, citing a "minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months."

The former Deep Purple and Black Sabbath singer announced the cancellation on Friday in a social media statement, which you can see below.

See Glenn Hughes' Statement on Canceled 2026 U.S. Tour

Hughes' statement reads:

We regret to inform you that due to a minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months, Glenn Hughes has made the difficult decision to cancel his 2026 USA tour. Glenn comments: "I'm taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with. Hoping to see you, on the road of happy destiny." Ticket & VIP Upgrade refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

When and Where Was Glenn Hughes Supposed to Tour?

Hughes' U.S. tour was scheduled to begin on March 27 in San Juan Capistrano, California, zigzagging across the country until its conclusion on May 10 in Tempe, Arizona.

The singer and bassist released his most recent solo album, Chosen, in September 2025. Earlier that year, Hughes provided vocals on "I Wanna Play My Guitar," the debut single from Joe Satriani and Steve Vai's collaborative project, the SatchVai Band.

Will Glenn Hughes Ever Reunite With Deep Purple?

Hughes promoted Chosen with a string of late 2025 tour dates throughout Europe and South America. Before that, he spent several years performing Deep Purple classics from his tenure in the band, which included the albums Burn, Stormbringer and Come Taste the Band.

READ MORE: Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Don't expect Hughes to mend fences with his former bandmates, though. The singer still hasn't gotten over what he considered to be disrespectful behavior at Deep Purple's 2016 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

"I will never speak to any of them again, simply because they were rude," Hughes said of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Ian Paice. "Both Roger, Ian and Gillan were rude to David [Coverdale] and I. Very, very hurtful. I didn't give a fuck, actually, because I knew they were rude to begin with. ... I wish [Gillan] only the very best, but I have no time left for that behavior."

See where we've ranked Glenn Hughes' Deep Purple albums among their discography below: