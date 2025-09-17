David Gilmour has released a final preview of his concert film Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, which opens in theaters and IMAX today.

"Between Two Points," which features his daughter Romany Gilmour on harp and vocals, was the only cover on Gilmour's most recent album, 2024's Luck and Strange. The song was originally recorded by the indie-pop band the Montgolfier Brothers in 1999.

You can watch Gilmour play "Between Two Points" below from Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Between Two Points'

The former Pink Floyd guitarist and singer's new live album, The Luck and Strange Concerts, will be released on Oct. 17 along with Live at the Circus Maximus on Blu-ray and DVD.

READ MORE: How Pink Floyd Went Supernova With 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

The concert film that opens today is from the first dates of Gilmour's 23-show tour in support of Luck and Strange last year, during which he performed six sold-out concerts at Rome's Circus Maximus. The album features songs selected from various shows throughout the tour.

"[Circus Maximus is] a glorious, beautiful building, built nearly 2,000 years ago for chariot racing and that sort of stuff," Gilmour recently told UCR. "It wraps an atmosphere around the main event, which is the music, and these days, with drones and the footage they are getting, it's lovely. I'm very keen on that place. Places of that [nature] are unusual and interesting and have a sense of time about them."

What's on David Gilmour's Upcoming Live Album?

The Luck and Strange Concerts album features songs from throughout Gilmour's career, including tracks from Luck and Strange, earlier solo cuts such as "5 A.M." and "In Any Tongue," and the Pink Floyd classics "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb."

Watch David Gilmour's Performance of 'Luck and Strange' Live

A Super Deluxe box set of The Luck and Strange Concerts will be available as a 120-page book featuring tour photos taken by Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife and main collaborator on Luck and Strange.

The album will also be available in other formats, including two-CD and four-LP versions.

Watch the Trailer for David Gilmour's 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome'

The Live at the Circus Maximus two-disc Blu-ray and three-disc DVD includes the concert film, along with bonus tour rehearsal footage, backstage scenes and music videos for Luck and Strange's songs.

You can see the track listings for the album and film below.

When Will David Gilmour Release Another Album?

Gilmour told UCR that he's now working on his sixth solo album, but "can't make promises about quite when I will be ready to put it out there. It's a slow, hard process, a lot of adding, taking away, trying out, and discarding or reshaping.

"The idea of the Beatles doing their first album in one day, basically, the guy says, 'The tape's rolling,' and they go, '1-2-3-4,' and that's that, one done.

"Part of me still wishes that it was easier to get to that, but we've all become used to another way of working where you can spend months adding things, taking things away, reshaping [and] trying different lyrical ideas out, reshaping those so that everything feels like it's been taken to its end point."

David Gilmour, 'The Luck and Strange Concerts' Track Listing

CD1

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 A Single Spark

9 Wish You Were Here

10 Vita Brevis

11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

12 High Hopes

CD2

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

7 Coming Back To Life

8 Dark and Velvet Nights

9 Sings

10 Scattered

11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

David Gilmour, 'Live at the Circus Maximus'

DISC 1

LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 Wish You Were Here

9 Vita Brevis

10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

11 High Hopes

12 Sorrow

13 The Piper’s Call

14 A Great Day For Freedom

15 In Any Tongue

16 The Great Gig In The Sky

17 A Boat Lies Waiting

18 Coming Back To Life

19 Dark and Velvet Nights

20 Sings

21 Scattered

22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

142-minute concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

DISC 2

DAVID GILMOUR

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)

Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

VIDEO EXTRAS

LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024

1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time

3 Dark and Velvet Nights

4 Luck and Strange

DOCUMENTARIES

5 Rain in Rome

6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

7 Backstage in America 8:55

8 The Making of Luck and Strange

MUSIC VIDEOS

9 A Single Spark Live

10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)

11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)

12 Wesley On Patrol

13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)

14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)

15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)

16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)

17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)