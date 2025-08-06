A new trailer for David Gilmour's upcoming concert film Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome has arrived. The movie will open in theaters on Sept. 17.

The live film is one of three new projects on the horizon for Gilmour, taken from his 2024 tour in support of his most recent album, Luck and Strange. A live album and home video release will also be released.

Tickets for the limited screening are available at Gilmour's website. You can watch the new trailer below.

Watch the Trailer for David Gilmour's 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome'

Gilmour released his fifth solo album, Luck and Strange, in September 2024 and soon started a 23-date tour in support of it. One of the first stops was at Rome's Circus Maximus for six sold-out dates.

READ MORE: How Pink Floyd Went Supernova With 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

The film Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome and the live album The Luck and Strange Concerts, along with the home video release Live at the Circus Maximus, originate from performances in Rome.

When Is David Gilmour's 'Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome' Showing?

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome opens in theaters, including IMAX, on Sept. 17.

The Luck and Strange Concerts album will be released on CD and vinyl, along with Live at the Circus Maximus on Blu-ray and DVD, on Oct. 17.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Sorrow' in Concert in 2024

In addition to songs from Luck and Strange, the live film and album feature other tracks from Gimour's solo records and Pink Floyd cuts, including "Breathe," "Wish You Were Here," "The Great Gig in the Sky" and "Comfortably Numb."

Track listings for both live projects are below.

David Gilmour, 'The Luck and Strange Concerts' Track Listing

CD1

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 A Single Spark

9 Wish You Were Here

10 Vita Brevis

11 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

12 High Hopes

CD2

1 Sorrow

2 The Piper’s Call

3 A Great Day For Freedom

4 In Any Tongue

5 The Great Gig In The Sky

6 A Boat Lies Waiting

7 Coming Back To Life

8 Dark and Velvet Nights

9 Sings

10 Scattered

11 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

David Gilmour, 'Live at the Circus Maximus'

DISC 1

LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS

1 5 A.M.

2 Black Cat

3 Luck and Strange

4 Breathe (In The Air)

5 Time

6 Fat Old Sun

7 Marooned

8 Wish You Were Here

9 Vita Brevis

10 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

11 High Hopes

12 Sorrow

13 The Piper’s Call

14 A Great Day For Freedom

15 In Any Tongue

16 The Great Gig In The Sky

17 A Boat Lies Waiting

18 Coming Back To Life

19 Dark and Velvet Nights

20 Sings

21 Scattered

22 Comfortably Numb (Encore)

142-minute concert film with audio in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

DISC 2

DAVID GILMOUR

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS (AUDIO)

Audio only in Stereo 96/24, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

VIDEO EXTRAS

LUCK AND STRANGE TOUR REHEARSALS

Rehearsals for the Luck And Strange Tour at King Alfred Leisure Centre, Brighton, September 2024

1 Between Two Points - with Romany Gilmour

2 Breathe (In The Air)/Time

3 Dark and Velvet Nights

4 Luck and Strange

DOCUMENTARIES

5 Rain in Rome

6 Backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

7 Backstage in America 8:55

8 The Making of Luck and Strange

MUSIC VIDEOS

9 A Single Spark Live

10 Between Two Points (Official Music Video)

11 Between Two Points - GENTRY Remix – Editor’s Cut (Official Music Video)

12 Wesley On Patrol

13 The Piper’s Call (Official Music Video)

14 The Piper’s Call Live from Around the World (Official Music Video)

15 Luck and Strange (Official Music Video)

16 Dark and Velvet Nights (Official Music Video)

17 Dark and Velvet Nights (Animated Official Video)