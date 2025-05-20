George Wendt, Who Starred as Norm on ‘Cheers,’ Dead at 76

George Wendt, best known for his portrayal of barfly Norm Peterson on the hit sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76.

Wendt’s passing was confirmed by his publicist, who released the following statement: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Born and raised in Chicago, Wendt honed his comedy chops as part of Second City in the 1970s. After six years with the improv troupe, he transitioned into an acting career, initially getting small parts in films and TV shows.

When Wendt landed the role of Norm on Cheers, which debuted in September 1982, he was able to call upon the skills he’d acquired at Second City. The key, he’d later explain, came from his character’s authenticity. "You make it sound real. If people stop believing you, you’re just telling jokes,” Wendt remarked in a 1983 interview. “That’s the way I do Norm. I don’t try to punch it up or joke it up.”

READ MORE: When 'Cheers' Debuted With a Perfect Pilot Episode

While Cheers was a little slow to catch on with viewers, it eventually became a ratings juggernaut. The series was regularly one of the most watched comedies on television, racking up awards along the way. Wendt was nominated for an Emmy six years in a row for his portrayal of Norm, though he never took home an award.

Still, even in an ensemble cast that featured such heavyweights as Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammar and Woody Harrelson, Wendt managed to shine. His embodiment of Norm – gruff and brutish at times, sweet and supportive at others – endeared him to generations of TV watchers. In each episode, yells of “Norm!” would welcome the character whenever he entered the show’s namesake bar. That exuberance was shared by viewers at home, happy to welcome one of their favorite characters to the screen.

What Did George Wendt Do After 'Cheers'?

Over the years, Wendt remained humble about his time on Cheers. “Norm is just me with better writing," he told Chicago Magazine in 2021. "There were hundreds, if not thousands, of actors who could have delivered on the absolute gems that I was handed on a silver platter every Wednesday morning.”

READ MORE: Remembering the Final 'Cheers' Episode

After Cheers ended in 1993, Wendt continued to land plenty of work. He made guest appearances on everything from Columbo to Seinfeld, lent his voice to episodes of The Simpsons and Family Guy and even had his own short-lived series, The George Wendt Show.

The actor also cemented his place in Saturday Night Live history thanks to his appearances in the recurring sketch, Bill Swerski's Superfans. Famous for the “Da Bears” catchphrase, as well as a boundless loyalty to coach Mike Ditka, Wendt, Mike Myers, Chris Farley and Robert Smigel embodied a quartet of Chicago sports fans that left viewers at home in stitches.

Watch George Wendt on 'Saturday Night Live'