George Thorogood and the Destroyers will be back on the road early in the year. They've already got a nice stack of shows confirmed starting in February.

The veteran blues-rocker will begin 2027 in Sarasota, Florida, where he and the band will perform Feb. 19 as part of the Thunder by the Bay Music & Motors Festival. They join a weekend lineup stacked with a lot of classic rock, including fellow headliners the Marshall Tucker Band and Bret Michaels of Poison. The festival helps to benefit adults and children with special needs.

Most of the concerts are already on sale and ticket information is available at Thorogood's official website. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

Where Will George Thorogood Be Playing in 2027?

The guitarist will be all over the place. He'll be part of the annual Rock Legends cruise which sets sail from Miami on Feb. 21. March will feature additional shows in Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana and Washington. It's a safe bet that additional concerts will be added for the rest of the year.

Fans can expect Thorogood and the Destroyers to play hits like "Bad to the Bone" (as if they'd ever leave that one out!), "Who Do You Love," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" plus additional deep cuts from across their incredible career, which is now past the 50-year mark.

2026 was a good year for the band, who celebrated being inducted into the Musician's Hall of Fame and Museum in April as part of a class including Dolly Parton, Keith Urban and Michael McDonald.

Just in time for summer, they also commemorated the ongoing The Baddest Show on Earth tour with a live album that arrived in June. The collection features many of Thorogood's hits and fan favorites, carefully chosen from across his entire career, including a number of recordings that were previously unreleased.

As he once told UCR during an interview while discussing his legendary 50/50 tour, it was a long journey to success and they put in a lot of work. “We took every gig that we could get, but there wasn’t very many that were suited for what we did," he recalled. "We were like a poor man’s version of Hound Dog Taylor or something like that. You know, frat parties -- they wanted people who played Top 40. Most clubs did, but the only way you could break into that circuit, doing what we were doing, was to make records."

"But in the meantime, we found a couple of gigs where we could just go in and blow the blues out. Some places, we had to educate them when we went there. I got tired of that and I wanted to have a record out," he explained. "I wanted to do what John Hammond did, Johnny Winter and the Allman Brothers, all of those cats. I wasn’t unique in that fashion, we just had to keep plugging away until we got that record."

READ MORE: George Thorogood Remembers Playing 50 States in 50 Days

Rock Out With George for a Good Cause

Thorogood recently launched his annual Who Do You Love holiday charity campaign. Now in its 11th year, he'll spotlight six different causes and charities this year. He began the initiative earlier this week with the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research, honoring his late wife, who passed away in 2019. A dollar from each concert ticket sold is donated to the fund and 100 percent of the net proceeds from a limited edition t-shirt provide additional support as well.

Donations help fund ovarian cancer research at Vanderbilt Health and they've raised close to 200 thousand dollars for the cause since launching the fund in 2021. "My generation was brought up with kindness and empathy,” he explained in a press release. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a rock star or the milkman; when you’ve been blessed with a successful career, you have an obligation to help others. Whenever we can make a difference, count us in. And the ‘Who Do You Love’ Holiday Campaign is always at the top of our list.”

This year’s other featured non-profits are Firefighter Cancer Support Network , Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s The Store , Musically Fed , Guitars For Vets and The Blues Foundation’s HART Fund . Thorogood and the band will spotlight a different organization each week through New Year's Eve. You can find more information on his social media page.

George Thorogood, 2027 Tour Dates

Feb. 19, 2027 — Sarasota, FL — Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival

Feb. 21–25, 2027 — Downtown Miami, FL — Rock Legends Cruise XIV

Mar. 12, 2027 — Rockford, IL — Hard Rock Cafe Rockford

Mar. 14, 2027 — Cincinnati, OH — Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom

Mar. 17, 2027 — Englewood, NJ — Bergen Performing Arts Center

Mar. 19, 2027 — Reading, PA — Santander Performing Arts Center

Mar. 20, 2027 — Bristol, VA — Hard Rock Live Bristol

Mar. 21, 2027 — Northfield, OH — Northfield Park Racino – Center Stage

Mar. 23, 2027 — Shipshewana, IN — Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Mar. 31, 2027 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest