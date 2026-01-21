George Thorogood Expands 2026 Tour With New Dates
George Thorogood continues to extend his 2026 touring plans.
The blues-rock guitar legend has added more than a dozen new tour dates to his ongoing Baddest Show on Earth run. The previously announced first leg begins Mar. 6 and runs through April 4.
After a brief break, Thorogood will start the next batch of shows on May 1 in Port Chester, New York and his road work is presently set to conclude June 20 at the Holland International Blues Festival in the Netherlands. Tickets for the new dates will be available via presale Thursday (Jan. 22) and then will go on sale to the general public Friday (Jan. 23).
You can see more details at his official website. All of the current tour dates are below.
“When we decided to call this tour the 'Baddest Show On Earth’, we had no doubt we could back it up night after night,” Thorogood said in a press release. “We’re playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it’s guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026.”
George Thorogood, 2026 Tour Dates
Mar. 06 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino
Mar. 07 - Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Casino Resort
Mar. 08 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America PAC – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 10 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 11 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts
Mar. 13 - Grand Rapids, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino
Mar. 14 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Evening with
Mar. 15 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Evening with
Mar. 17 - Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 19 - Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino
Mar. 20 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 22 - Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 24 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 25 - Duluth, MN @ Duluth Convention Center – with Robert Cray Band
Mar. 27 - Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino
Mar. 28 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center – with Canyon Lights
Mar. 29 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre – with Robert Cray Band
Mar. 31 - Newark, OH @ Midland Theatre – with Canyon Lights
April 02 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall – with Canyon Lights
April 03 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama
April 04 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 01 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
May 02 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
May 03 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
May 05 - Tysons, VA @ Capitol One Hall
May 06 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Carolina Opry Theater
May 07 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater
May 09 - Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater with the Marshall Tucker Band
May 10 - Okeechobee, FL @ Seminole Brighton Bay Casino
May 12 - Macon City, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
May 13 - Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theater
May 15 - Richardson, TX @ Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
May 16 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
May 17 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater
May 19 - Wauikee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 21 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
May 22 - Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center
May 23 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater with the Marshall Tucker Band
June 19-20 - Grolloo, Netherlands @ Holland International Blues Festival
