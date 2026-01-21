George Thorogood continues to extend his 2026 touring plans.

The blues-rock guitar legend has added more than a dozen new tour dates to his ongoing Baddest Show on Earth run. The previously announced first leg begins Mar. 6 and runs through April 4.

After a brief break, Thorogood will start the next batch of shows on May 1 in Port Chester, New York and his road work is presently set to conclude June 20 at the Holland International Blues Festival in the Netherlands. Tickets for the new dates will be available via presale Thursday (Jan. 22) and then will go on sale to the general public Friday (Jan. 23).

You can see more details at his official website. All of the current tour dates are below.

“When we decided to call this tour the 'Baddest Show On Earth’, we had no doubt we could back it up night after night,” Thorogood said in a press release. “We’re playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it’s guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026.”

George Thorogood, 2026 Tour Dates

Mar. 06 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

Mar. 07 - Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Casino Resort

Mar. 08 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America PAC – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 10 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 11 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts

Mar. 13 - Grand Rapids, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Mar. 14 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Evening with

Mar. 15 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Evening with

Mar. 17 - Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 19 - Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino

Mar. 20 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 22 - Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 24 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 25 - Duluth, MN @ Duluth Convention Center – with Robert Cray Band

Mar. 27 - Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino

Mar. 28 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center – with Canyon Lights

Mar. 29 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre – with Robert Cray Band

Mar. 31 - Newark, OH @ Midland Theatre – with Canyon Lights

April 02 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall – with Canyon Lights

April 03 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama

April 04 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May 01 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

May 02 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 03 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

May 05 - Tysons, VA @ Capitol One Hall

May 06 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Carolina Opry Theater

May 07 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

May 09 - Key West, FL @ Key West Amphitheater with the Marshall Tucker Band

May 10 - Okeechobee, FL @ Seminole Brighton Bay Casino

May 12 - Macon City, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 13 - Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theater

May 15 - Richardson, TX @ Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

May 16 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

May 17 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

May 19 - Wauikee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 21 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

May 22 - Huber Heights, OH @ The Rose Music Center

May 23 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater with the Marshall Tucker Band

June 19-20 - Grolloo, Netherlands @ Holland International Blues Festival