George Thorogood Announces First 2026 Tour Dates

George Thorogood has revealed his first tour dates for 2026.

The blues-rocker will continue his well-received Baddest Show on Earth trek in the new year with dates starting March 6 in Highland, California, and they'll keep rolling through April 4 in Ottawa, Ontario. The first leg will feature a mix of "evening with" bookings, while some shows will feature opening sets from either Canyon Lights or the Robert Cray Band.

You can see the current tour information below and additional dates for 2026 are expected to be announced.

“When we decided to call this tour the 'Baddest Show On Earth’, we had no doubt we could back it up night after night,” Thorogood said in a press release. “We’re playing great venues in some of our favorite markets, and it’s guaranteed we can make you feel like a teenager again. Time to get on the bus, hit the highway and bring the rock party to the people for 2026.”

How George Thorogood Made Sure the Songs He Plays Would Be Memorable

In a 2024 interview with UCR, he explained that he's worked very carefully over the years when it comes to the material he chose to work on with his longtime group, the Destroyers. Choices like John Lee Hooker's "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" and "Move it on Over" by Hank Williams were purposeful. "I wanted our band to have our own identity with the material that we chose. You see, I don’t do covers. What I do is obscure material. There’s a difference," he points out. "Joe Cocker does covers. Linda Ronstadt does covers. George Thorogood does obscure material. I’m the Indiana Jones of rock and roll! I’m the rock and roll archaeologist. I’m digging up these archives that nobody even knows they exist."

Thorogood's 2025 highlights include having his iconic guitar placed on permanent exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performing at halftime for the Las Vegas Raiders with over 54,000 in attendance and he also filmed a performance for the PBS series, Recorded Live at Analog.

Watch George Thorogood and the Destroyers Recorded Live at Analog in Nashville

George Thorogood 2026 Tour Schedule

3/6 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Resort & Casino – Evening with

3/7 - Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater Casino Resort - Evening with

3/8 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America PAC – with Canyon Lights

3/10 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre – with Canyon Lights

3/11 - Modesto, CA @ Gallo Center for the Arts - Evening with

3/13 - Grand Rapids, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino - Evening with

3/14 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Evening with

3/15 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Evening with

3/17 - Kamloops, BC @ Sandman Centre – with Canyon Lights

3/19 - Enoch, AB @ River Cree Resort & Casino - Evening with

3/20 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino – with Canyon Lights

3/22 - Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre – with Canyon Lights

3/24 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre – with Canyon Lights

3/25 - Duluth, MN @ Duluth Convention Center – with Robert Cray Band

3/27 - Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino - Evening with

3/28 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center – with Canyon Lights

3/29 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre – with Robert Cray Band

3/31 - Newark, OH @ Midland Theatre – with Canyon Lights

4/2 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall – with Canyon Lights

4/3 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama - Evening with

4/4 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Evening with