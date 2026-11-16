Considering how celebrated his erstwhile bandmates Paul McCartney and John Lennon have always been, some might mistakenly relegate every George Harrison song to deep-cut status. He actually more than held his own as a solo act.

Harrison reached the Top 40 with 13 of his 35 singles, scoring a trio of No. 1 hits. (That's more than Lennon.) In fact, he was atop the Billboard singles chart the same week the Beatles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with "Got My Mind Set on You." No former member of the group has reached No. 1 since.

At the same time, however, Harrison issued nine Top 20 LPs between 1970 and 2002, including five Top 10 hits and two chart-toppers. He's sold more than 11 million solo albums in the U.S. alone. Those records were made complete by a series of songs that never raced up the charts, yet became cherished deep cuts.

What's George Harrison's Best Deep Cut?

Winnowing them all down to the Top 20 meant creating a strict rule: To be considered a deep cut, the song couldn't have appeared on either the A or B side of a single. Turns out, that meant some seriously great songs were left aside.

Harrison seemed to have a particular tendency to hide brilliant material on his B-sides, including 1970's "Isn't It a Pity," 1977's "Woman Don't You Cry for Me," 1979's "Your Love is Forever," 1983's "Unknown Delight" and 1989's "That's What It Takes," among others. Tragically, they don't appear on the following list of George Harrison's Top 20 Deep Cuts.

READ MORE: The Very Best Beatles Live Albums

There were still plenty of songs to choose from. Here's a ranked look back, with tracks from his celebrated triple-disc post-Beatles debut to the deeply underrated posthumous LP completed by former Traveling Wilburys bandmate Jeff Lynne:



No. 20. "Any Road"

From: Brainwashed (2002)

Harrison had some version of this song in his head since the early Wilburys era, and it retained their easy-go-lucky vibe – despite an edgier subject ("if you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there") perhaps inspired by an exchange in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Harrison walks a fine line, never giving in to the impulse to insult or become facetious. After all, we've all taken a wrong turn or two.



No. 19. "Not Guilty"

From: George Harrison (1979)

One of the great lost Beatles tracks, "Not Guilty" was transformed from full-on rocker to an adult contemporary-ish solo take over the ensuing decade. The result feels like a breezy warm-up for the shelved edit from August 1968 found on Anthology 3. Best of all is the version from 2018's expanded White Album reissue, which restored the entire 4:28 running time.



No. 18. "The Light That Has Lighted the World"

From: Living in the Material World (1973)

There's such a sadness to "The Light That Has Lighted the World," in utter opposition to the title. George Harrison somehow made it gorgeous anyway.



No. 17. "Someplace Else"

From: Cloud Nine (1987)

John Lennon once referred to Cloud Nine producer Jeff Lynne's then-dormant band ELO as "son of Beatles." No need for a DNA test on this tune.



No. 16. "Awaiting on You All"

From: All Things Must Pass (1970)

Turns out, Lennon didn't have a monopoly on tipping over sacred cows – or taking potshots at his former bandmates.

READ MORE: Top 10 George Harrison Songs



No. 15. "Life Itself"

From: Somewhere in England (1981)

Harrison swerved hard on this album, moving away from more mainstream recent themes on Thirty Three & 1/3 and George Harrison toward a hardened, often unpalatable religiosity. "Life Itself" stood out, not because it avoided such topics, but because his lyric featured the notable return to a message of unity across faiths that Harrison first espoused in "My Sweet Lord." It's probably this album's prettiest song, too.



No. 14. "Be Here Now"

From: Living in the Material World (1973)

This feels like the quiet, and then soaringly meditative song Harrison was trying to make with the Beatles on the White Album's interminable "Long, Long, Long." Featuring a drone played on the tanpura, the title comes from one of Harrison's favorite books by Baba Ram Dass. He completed things with a foresighted call for presence that arrived decades before the proliferation of mobile-phone distractions.



No. 13. "That's the Way It Goes"

From: Gone Troppo (1982)

Once again putting aside faith songs, Harrison became absorbed in a potent rumination on the slide. It was a notable departure for someone who had just returned to proselytizing on tracks like "That Which I Have Lost" — and the first hint of the more mainstream turn Harrison would take on Cloud Nine.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Beatles Solo Album



No. 12. "P2 Vatican Blues (Last Saturday Night)"

From: Brainwashed (2002)

Harrison, then suffering from throat cancer, sounded a bit reedy at times on this posthumous LP, but he still managed a final couple of rapscallion triumphs — including this sharp jab at the religion of his youth.

No. 11. "Beautiful Girl"

From: Thirty Three & 1/3 (1976)

Harrison started "Beautiful Girl" with the Beatles, creating something that writer Nicholas Schaffner rightly noted felt like a callback to Rubber Soul. He then tried out the still-unfinished song during May 1970 sessions for All Things Must Pass but ultimately didn't find a way to complete it until he fell in love with Olivia Arias. Old pal Billy Preston stopped by to add a remarkable turn at the organ.



No. 10. "Run of the Mill"

From: All Things Must Pass (1970)

The emotional toll of the Beatles' troubles was writ large during a song Harrison initially composed before they reassembled for Abbey Road. Producer Phil Spector actually allowed for a rootsy, Band-like structure in a moment of surprising restraint. That was later underscored when one of Harrison's initial run-throughs appeared on 2012's Early Takes Vol. 1. Spector didn't add much; he didn't have to.

George Harrison worked closely with producer Phil Spector after splitting with the Beatles. (GAB Archives, Getty Images) George Harrison worked closely with producer Phil Spector after splitting with the Beatles. (GAB Archives, Getty Images)

No. 9. "Looking for My Life"

From: Brainwashed (2002)

Unfortunately, we learn some lessons only when it's too late to apply them. With "Looking for My Life," George Harrison found a way to accept that.



No. 8. "I'd Have You Anytime"

From: All Things Must Pass (1970)

Every bit as moving as Abbey Road triumphs like "Something," with a Beatles-esque guitar signature (and a lyrical assist by Bob Dylan). What a gutsy opening song for such an enormous undertaking.



No. 7. "So Sad"

From: Dark Horse (1974)

"So Sad" was an outtake from Living in the Material World, and it's got the same elegiac tone. Ringo Starr took part in the original session, where Harrison delved into the wreckage of his relationship with Pattie Boyd. Perhaps thinking better of being so nakedly honest, Harrison sat on "So Sad." By the time it finally appeared on Dark Horse, Alvin Lee of Ten Years After had already released his own version.



No. 6. "Let It Down"

From: All Things Must Pass (1970)

Look at Harrison, establishing the loud/soft approach that would define alternative rock back when all of those flannel-wearing '90s acts were still twinkles in their father's eyes.

READ MORE: George Harrison's Best Beatles Moments



No. 5. "Wreck of the Hesperus"

From: Cloud Nine (1987)

The title of this sharp and snarky rocker, originally found in a poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, became a colloquial term used by the Brits in reference to a disheveled appearance. That opened the door for a winking glance at Harrison's newfound status as a dinosaur rocker: "Getting old as Methuselah," etc. Starr was, of course, the perfect choice to drum up a sense of humorous self-effacement.



No. 4. "Rising Sun"

From: Brainwashed (2002)

This started as a fine little acoustic number. But like many of the best Harrison songs, it cried out for a larger sound. Jeff Lynne did his best Spector imitation, with a production that explored both the ghost of regret and the atmospheric vistas that define Harrison's solo successes. Meanwhile, Harrison never looked away from what we know — and what, more particularly, he knows — to be true: He's a goner.



No. 3. "Beware of Darkness"

From: All Things Must Pass (1970)

"Beware of Darkness" originally opened Side Three, capturing both the mood and the moment in a reserved and very Harrison-ish manner. It's a showcase for his fellow musicians, as sessions evolved into defined amalgams. Yet, Harrison remains the center point, as he matches a lyrical meditation on overcoming life's harder moments with an arrangement that might draw this album's clearest line back to the Beatles.



No. 2. "Don't Let Me Wait Too Long"

From: Living in the Material World (1973)

The impish original working title of this deeply religious album was The Magic Is Here Again, which – even as a joke – was guaranteed to be an overpromise after Harrison's triple-album post-Beatles debut. Still, "Don't Make Me Wait Too Long" was one of the times when his long-awaited studio follow-up approached that kind of hyperbole. A masterpiece of coiled anticipation.



No. 1. "All Things Must Pass"

From: All Things Must Pass (1970)

Harrison initially gave "All Things Must Pass" to Billy Preston when the Beatles rejected it. By the time Preston's version arrived in September 1970, Harrison had thankfully decided to reclaim this track. Like "Run of the Mill," his subsequent update was influenced by the the Band's recent Music From Big Pink. But the subject matter, so interior and yet so otherworldly, was all George Harrison.

George Harrison Albums Ranked A ranking of every solo album by former Beatles star George Harrison. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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