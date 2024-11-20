Genesis Announces Expanded ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’

Genesis has announced an expanded, Super Deluxe Edition of their classic 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

The four-CD and Blu-ray set will be released on March 28 and include a newly remastered version of the prog-rock milestone, the last album by the band to feature Peter Gabriel on vocals.

The album receives a belated 50th-anniversary celebration with a new mix by Gabriel and confounding keyboardist Tony Banks. The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Genesis' sixth album, was originally released on Nov. 22, 1964, and marked the band's final record with Gabriel before the remaining quartet moved forward with drummer Phil Collins taking over lead vocals.

Guitarist Steve Hackett would leave after two more albums with the group, leaving Genesis as a trio in 1978 and to pursue more pop-oriented music in the '80s, when they became one of the biggest acts on the planet.

The upcoming reissue of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway is given a lavish presentation suitable for the record's epic scope.

As the liner notes state, "It makes sense that an album as complex as The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway has an equally complex history. The saga of its making is a strange and lengthy one, involving rat-infested country houses, uncanny presentiments of the future - or at least the future of rock music - Hollywood directors, personality clashes and inflatable penises."

What's on the Super Deluxe Edition of 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway'?

In addition to the new remaster of the original LP, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition includes Genesis' complete performance of the album - including two encore tracks released for the first time - at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium from Jan. 24, 1975, and a Blu-ray featuring new Dolby Atmos and high-resolution mixes by Gabriel and Banks.

The set also includes three previously unreleased demos from the Headley Grange session as part of a digital download card and a 60-page book featuring new interviews and input from all five band members.

You can see the track listing below.

Genesis, 'The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway - Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – Live from the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA (January 24, 1975)

24. WATCHER OF THE SKIES

25. THE MUSICAL BOX

The Headley Grange Demos - Download Card

1. THE LAMB LIES DOWN ON BROADWAY/FLY ON A WINDSHIELD (Take 1)

2. THE CHAMBER OF 32 DOORS/THE LAMIA (Takes 1-2)

3. IN THE CAGE [Strange Vocals] (Take 1)

Blu-ray Disc

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

Dolby ATMOS Mix

ATMOS mix by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios

Studio Album Stereo Mix (24bit/96kHz Uncompressed audio)

Remastered from the original 1974 tapes by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios with assistance from Nick Davis