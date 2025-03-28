Gene Simmons: Kiss ‘Will Hold True to the Promise’ at Vegas Show

Gene Simmons offered more details about Kiss' upcoming performance at November's Kiss Army Storms Vegas event, which will mark their first show since their farewell tour concluded in December 2023.

The three-day convention will take place from Nov. 14 through 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and include an unmasked, electric performance by Simmons, Paul Stanley and unspecified special guests. The announcement drew sneers from fans who have grown wary of Kiss' multiple farewell tours, but Simmons insisted the performance will not invalidate their final voyage.

“We will not do the makeup. We will hold true to the promise,” Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “There’s no stage show. There’s no crew. We won’t have 60 people levitating drum sets and all that stuff. This is more personal gathering of the tribes, where we meet them, greet them, maybe have a Q&A.”

Simmons also hinted at several other attractions that will take place throughout the weekend. “There might be some Kiss tribute bands, almost like a convention, if you will,” he added. “So it’s much more personal. And of course, we can’t get by without playing, so we’ll get up and do some tunes. What they are, how long, I don’t know.”

Gene Simmons: Kiss Avatar Show Will 'Blow Away' the Sphere

Simmons also elaborated on Kiss' planned avatar show, which was previously reported to be debuting in Las Vegas in 2027. The singing bassist would neither confirm nor deny that timeline ("Nobody wants to find out in July what they’re getting for Christmas"), but he said the show will be worth the wait — and eclipse Las Vegas' other premier concert attraction, the Sphere.

“Without taking anything away from [the Sphere], because it’s terrific — it looks like they’ll go broke, but I hope not, because it’s all about giving people excitement," Simmons said. "But our Kiss avatars, with the name being a placeholder, is gonna blow that away.”

“Imagine if some magic happens, and you’re thrown into another realm, another dimension, another reality, and everything that you’re aware of disappears,” he added. “Oh, it’s great. It’s crazy.”