Kiss’ Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Crashing His Car

Gene Simmons was briefly hospitalized after crashing his car into a parked vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, the Kiss star told responding officers that he either passed out or fainted while driving. A police spokesman said Simmons' car "careened across several lanes of traffic" before hitting the other vehicle.

Simmons' wife Shannon Tweed told the station that her husband was now recovering at home, and that doctors had recently changed his medications. Apparently dehydration was also a factor, as Tweed noted that the "God of Thunder" singer has also been ordered, against his preferences, to drink more water.

Simmons himself left NBC 4 a voicemail message, assuring them that he is doing fine.

Next month, Kiss is scheduled to perform together onstage for the first time since the final show of their End of Road farewell tour, which took place in December of 2023.

They will perform separate electric and acoustic unmasked shows at the Kiss Kruise: Land Locked in Vegas event, which takes place Nov. 14-16 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Simmons' crash took place the day after his former bandmate Ace Frehley revealed that he would be forced to cancel his remaining 2025 tour plans due to unspecified "ongoing medical issues."

In late September, the founding Kiss lead guitarist canceled a show after explaining that he had experienced "a minor fall" in his home recording studio.

