Gene Simmons Announces First 2027 Tour Dates

Gene Simmons has announced his first 2027 tour dates.

Ever since Kiss retired from the road at the end of 2023, Simmons has stayed busy with his solo band. He performs a much looser show filled with Kiss classics, rarities and cover songs - without costumes, makeup or pyrotechnics.

Read More: Top 10 Gene Simmons Kiss Songs

You can see Simmons' complete tour schedule below, and get more specific information about each show at his official website.

But First... Las Vegas With Kiss

Before he returns to the road for his last four solo shows of 2026, Simmons will reunite with his Kiss bandmates this weekend (Nov. 13-15) for the annual Kiss Kruise, which for the second year is "land-locked" in Las Vegas.

The group will perform two unmasked concerts - one unplugged, one electric - and participate in a special tribute concert for founding Kiss guitarist Ace Frehely, who passed away just before last year's Kruise.

Bruce Kulick, Night Ranger, Slaughter, Keel, Faster Pussycat, Chris Jericho's Kuarantine and Enuff Z Nuff will also appear over the weekend.

Gene Simmons 2026-2027 Tour Dates:

2026:

11/28: Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol

12/01: Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino

12/12: Sydney, NS @ Centre 200

12/14: Shawinigan, QC @ Espace Shawinigan

2027:

1/30: St. Petersburg, FL @ Ferg's Pavilion

3/12: Pittsburgh, PA @ Rivers Casino

3/13: Lincoln, RI @ Bally's Twin River Casino

3/27: Cabazon, CA @ Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

4/16: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

4/17: Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

7/24: Utica, MI @ Fall Music Classic at UWM Field