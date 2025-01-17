Gene Simmons Extends 2025 Solo Band Tour

Gene Simmons has added more shows to his 2025 solo band tour.

The Kiss rocker initially began unveiling dates at the end of 2024. He’s steadily added to his schedule since then, and what began as a spattering of appearances is now a 25-date tour. The trek kicks off April 3 in Anaheim, California and now runs through the end of May, culminating with a performance in Houston.

Simmons’ solo band features a collection of rock veterans, including guitarist Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach, Vince Neil), guitarist Jason Walker and drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Billy Idol).

While Simmons’ solo band shows still lean heavily into the Kiss catalog, they are a far cry from the theatrical nature of the bassist’s makeup-clad group. In an appearance on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Simmons noted that his solo shows also offer a financial windfall.

READ MORE: Kiss Band Member Power Rankings

“I designed a business model that is just semi-genius. I show up with my guitar pick. That's it. There's no manager, no roadies, no trucks, no equipment. Everything is provided by the promoter,” the rocker explained. “The flights, the hotels, all the amplifiers, the drums, everything is rented locally. That's the promoter's cost, and whatever six-figure or more amount there is, I pocket. And I literally make more money per gig being Gene Simmons and the Gene Simmons Band than I did in Kiss — not counting the ancillaries and all that — because you don't have a 60-man crew, three double deckers, private jet that's on call seven days a week and 20 to 24 tractor trailers."

Gene Simmons Band 2025 Tour Dates

April 3 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

April 4 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

April 5 - Rohnert Park, CA @ The Event at Graton Resort & Casino

April 8 - Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

April 10 - Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

April 11 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 25 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 26 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore

April 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

April 29 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater

April 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 3 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

May 5 - Red Bank, NJ @ Basie

May 6 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont

May 8 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

May 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 11 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM

May 15 - Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino

May 17 - Hammond, IN @ The Horseshoe

May 18 - Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock

May 20 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

May 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues