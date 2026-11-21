Geddy Lee has pushed back on accusations Rush’s drummer choice was somehow influenced by a “woke agenda.”

It was October 2025 when Rush first announced German drummer Anika Nilles would be filling the sizable void left behind the kit by the late Neil Peart. The band had secretly been working with her for months, determining if the chemistry was right for a Rush reunion. The result was the Fifty Something tour, one of the most celebrated treks of 2026.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Lee was asked about online critics who claim the band only hired Nilles because she’s a woman.

“I ignore them,” Lee said of the commentators. “They’re moronic assertions. We chose Anika because she’s brilliant. We live in a time of empowered idiots, and they’re all over social media. The quickest way to an unhappy life is to pay too much attention to them.”

When The Telegraph followed up by asking if Rush had a “woke agenda” in their decision making, Lee replied: “Definitely not. I wasn’t aware that we had any kind of agenda.”

Anika Nilles Wasn't a Rush Fan Before Joining the Group

Though Nilles was unknown to many mainstream rock fans prior to joining Rush, she was hardly a rookie. The drummer had already earned several major awards for her talents, and previously toured with Jeff Beck in 2022. Interestingly, in the same conversation with The Telegraph, Nilles admitted she wasn’t a Rush fan prior to joining the trio.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a Rush fan before I joined the group,” the drummer remarked. “Geddy and Alex knew that I didn’t know any of the songs. I just knew ‘Tom Sawyer’ from Neil[’s performance]. But that was it.”

READ MORE: All 167 Rush Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Rush will conclude their 2026 tour schedule Dec. 17 in Vancouver. After a month off, the band will return with more touring, including stops throughout South America and Europe. They’ll return to the USA later in 2027 for a highly-anticipated residency at the Sphere Las Vegas beginning May 21.