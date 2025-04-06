Gang of Four Bassist Dave Allen Dead at 69

Former Gang of Four and Shriekback bassist Dave Allen died Saturday of unspecified causes at the age of 69.

The news was confirmed by his Gang of Four bandmate Hugo Burnham, who noted that Allen had been battling the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years.

Allen joined Gang of Four just a few shows after their 1976 formation, and played on the post-punk pioneers' acclaimed first two albums, 1979's Entertainment! and 1981's Solid Gold.

He departed the group in 1981 to form Shriekback, appearing on that group's first five studio albums before departing in 1986. He formed the World Domination Recordings label that same year.

He participated in a Gang of Four original lineup reunion between 2004 and 2008, and balanced work in new bands with jobs at Intel, Beats Music and Apple in recent decades.

You can see Burnham's complete statement below.

It is with broken yet full hearts that we share the news that Dave Allen, our old music partner, friend, and brilliant musician, died on Saturday morning. He was at home with his family. Dave had endured the early-onset of mixed dementia for some years which has been a heartbreaking time for his wife Paddy, his children, and close friends. Our love and thoughts are with them. Jon and I [Hugo] went to see him and spent a lovely afternoon with him and the family. We talked and laughed for hours, sharing rich and vivid memories of good times together. Adventures, careers in music, raising families, our interwoven lives spanning half a century. We’ve been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives. We know that Dave would have wanted nothing more than to step onstage with us again in Portland on our farewell US tour. But it’s now a bridge too far. Goodbye, Old Friend.