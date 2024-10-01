Frankie Valli Responds to Viral Claims of ‘Elder Abuse’

Frankie Valli, the acclaimed singer known for fronting the Four Seasons, has responded to claims he is a victim of elder abuse.

A recent concert clip of the 90-year-old vocalist went viral online, with many onlookers commenting that Valli appeared too frail to be performing.

“Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse,” remarked one Twitter user, their caption accompanying a video that has been viewed more than 2 million times.

Though some commenters took the opportunity to make fun of the nonagenarian, the overwhelming majority seemed generally concerned for the singer’s well-being. Now, Valli has responded to those fans, assuring them all is well.

'Nobody Has Ever Made Me Do Anything I Didn’t Want to Do'

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air,” Valli began in a statement shared with People. “I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always [do]. I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

Valli went on to discuss his live performances, which cover the Four Seasons’ timeless material, including songs like "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Big Girls Don't Cry."

“The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments. We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements…. everything.”

He then pivoted to address fans’ concerns. “I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone [is] forcing me to go on stage,” Valli noted. “Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

The singer concluded by declaring his plans to perform “as long as I can.” “Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

Valli’s next concert is scheduled for Oct. 11, with tour dates stretching through April 2025.