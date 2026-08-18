Frank Beard, the legendary drummer for ZZ Top, died Monday, Aug. 17, at the age of 77.

News of Beard’s death was announced a day later, with a statement noting he "was in hospice care when he passed away at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, with family members at his side."

Beard’s death came a little more than five years after the passing of bassist Dusty Hill. ZZ Top had continued to tour with Elwood Francis on bass, and more recently, as Beard’s death began to decline, Michael Monahan filled in behind the drum kit. In a post to ZZ Top’s Instagram, Billy Gibbons – the band’s guitarist, frontman and sole surviving core member – paid tribute to Beard.

“Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas,” Gibbons wrote. “His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top.”

READ MORE: ZZ Top Will Keep Touring After Frank Beard's Death

As news of Beard’s passing spread across the world, many fellow rockers took to social media to pay their respects.

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum described Beard as "the backbone of ZZ Top for 57 years with the best shuffle known to man." Meanwhile, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk recalled a lifechanging experience watching Beard play. "I first experienced ZZ Top at the LA Forum in high school for the Eliminator tour. My mind was BLOWN! Watching his two hand shuffle live was immense."

Elsewhere, Foghat described Beard as "an incredible drummer and great guy. We've done so many shows with ZZ Top over the years and always a pleasure to share the stage with them. Our thoughts and love go out to Billy & Elwood, and of course his family & friends. Thank you Frank for your solid presence all these many years.”

These tributes and more can be found below.

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