Hear Lou Gramm Sing on Previously Unreleased Foreigner Song

Foreigner is celebrating their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by sharing a previously unreleased song featuring original lead singer Lou Gramm.

"Turning Back the Time," recorded in 1996, will serve as the title track to the band's latest greatest hits compilation, available in CD and 2-LP versions on Oct. 4. It's an upbeat song featuring country-tinged guitar licks from guitarist Mick Jones. The lyrics reference the Beatles' famous first appearance on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' as well as Foreigner's own Double Vision album.

You can hear "Turning Back the Time" and see the album's full track listing below.

“Foreigner’s membership in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career. I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me,” founding guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement announcing the new collection.

“There are a number of songs that Lou Gramm and I wrote together that have never seen the light of day," he continued. "One of them, 'Turning Back The Time,' was co-written with [Aerosmith and Motley Crue co-writer] Marti Frederiksen. Marti and I recently revisited and reworked the song. Because of the time that had passed, we were able to go back to it with a fresh perspective. The sentiment of the song spoke to us now more than ever and with the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, we thought it an ideal time to let the world hear it.”

Mick Jones Comments on Foreigner's Long-Awaited Rock Hall Induction

Over two decades after they were first eligible, Foreigner will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which will be broadcast live on Disney Plus. “I think it means more to me now than perhaps 20 years ago,” Jones explained to Billboard after first hearing the news. “I’ve had a great career, and this is like the whipped cream and cherry on top. It’s something I will savor over the years. It’s a great honor to be included amongst all these great artists that have been inducted over the years."

Hear Foreigner Perform 'Turning Back the Time'

Foreigner, 'Turning Back the Time' Track Listing

1. "Feels Like The First Time”

2. “Cold As Ice”

3. “Long, Long Way From Home”

4. “Hot Blooded”

5. “Double Vision”

6. “Dirty White Boy”

7. “Head Games”

8. “Urgent”

9. “Waiting For A Girl Like You”

10. “Juke Box Hero”

11. “Girl On The Moon”

12. “I Want To Know What Love Is”

13. “That Was Yesterday”

14. “Say You Will”

15. “Can’t Slow Down”

16. “When It Comes To Love”

17. “The Flame Still Burns”

18. “Turning Back The Time”