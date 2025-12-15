Foreigner and Lou Gramm have shared new dates for 2026, adding to their ongoing occasional reunion performances with the singer.

The shows are set to kick off April 17 in St. Augustine, Florida and will continue through April 23 in Key West. The six new concerts featuring Gramm beef up what is already a heavy year of road work for the group on their own, who have more than 50 other gigs already scheduled. You can see the complete tour below.

The cofounding frontman just wrapped up a series of gigs with the band this past weekend spotlighting their 1981 blockbuster 4. The set lists for the shows featured plenty of familiar fan favorites from the group's entire catalog, but also, some rarely performed gems from the 4 era. "Luanne" made its first appearance in 40 years, while they also eventually debuted "Don't Let Go," which had never been played. The deep selections helped showcase an expanded box set for the record which recently came out.

Gramm introduced "Girl on the Moon," from that same album, during Foreigner's concert on Friday evening (Dec. 11) in Montclair, N.J., noting that it was written by Jones. "We saw him last week at his apartment," the singer told the crowd. "He's doing pretty good. He sends his best to you guys and I want this song to go out to him."

The guitarist and fellow cofounder stopped touring with the band in recent years, revealing in early 2024 why he had been absent from the road.

"Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright," Jones said in a statement then. "However, I've always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult. I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence.

Foreigner is Planning a Big 50th Anniversary Celebration

As the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees mark 50 years in 2026, they'll take note of the milestone in a number of different ways. Gramm, Jones and the current band members have been working on finishing up previously unreleased songs from the archives.

"We found seven tracks [from] the Agent Provocateur [album sessions]. I don't think we're going to finish all seven, but certainly five of them are really, really worth finishing up," bassist and musical director Jeff Pilson told UCR in October. "So there's more to go through [including] two from Head Games that are going to be finished and probably five from Agent Provocateur. Then, there's other pieces of songs that Lou and Mick wrote over the years, which we plan on finishing. So there's a lot of stuff in the pipeline."

There's also a documentary in the works, due to be released in the new year that will incorporate footage from a lot of different sources, including a recent performance that was filmed earlier this fall at Ellis Island with Gramm and other special guests in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty.

Where Else Can I See Foreigner Play Live?

The short answer is, you've got plenty of options. They'll start another busy year of touring in late February with a run of unplugged shows, followed by a series of special orchestral concerts, including some dates in Las Vegas.

Beginning in June, they'll spend about a month overseas, launching with dates in Denmark and Germany. The band now features new singer Luis Maldonado, who replaced longtime frontman Kelly Hansen earlier this year. He's joined on stage by bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier.

The revitalized lineup is set to visit additional territories including the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and Greece before returning to Germany for a final date July 4 in Austria.

After a short break, they'll spend the remainder of July and all of August sharing the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd for the Double Trouble Double Vision tour.

Foreigner 2026 Unplugged Concerts

Feb. 25 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

Feb. 26 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

Feb. 28 - Greeley, CO @ Union Colony Civic Center

Mar. 01 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Mar. 02 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

Foreigner 2026 Orchestral Concerts

Mar. 06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Mar. 07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Mar. 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Mar. 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Mar. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Mar. 17 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

Mar. 18 – Folsom, CA @ Harris Center: Stage One

Mar. 20 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell

Mar. 21 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

Mar. 22 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

Foreigner Electric Concerts

Mar. 25 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

Mar. 27 - Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino

Mar. 28 - Ridgefield, WA @ Ilani Cowlitz Ballroom

Mar. 29 - Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Foreigner and Lou Gramm 2026 Florida Tour Dates

April 17 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 18 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 19 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

April 21 - Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

April 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 23 - Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

Foreigner Overseas Summer Tour 2026

June 06 - Vejle, Denmark @ Vejle Musikteater

June 07 - Bassum, Germany @ Die Freudenberg

June 09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark Open Air

June 10 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater Gelsenkirchen

June 12 - Northeim, Germany @ Waldbuhne Northeim

June 14 - Mainz, Germany @ Zitadelle Mainz - Open Air

June 16 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013

June 18 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena

June 19 - London, United Kingdom @ OVO Arena Wembley

June 21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 23 - Stuttgart, Germany @ URGER Freilichtbühne Killesberg

June 24 - Lorrach, Germany @ Marktplatz Lorrach

June 25 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 27 - Marousi, Greece @ Olympic Tennis Centre

June 30 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Sofia Arena

July 02 - Munchen, Germany @ Tollwood Sommerfestival - Musik

July 03 - Sperken, Austria @ Clam Rock Festival at Clam Castle

July 04 - Eisenstadt, Austria @ Lovely Days Festival at Esterházy Palace Park

Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd, 'Double Trouble Double Vision' 2026 Tour Dates

July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 31 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 06 - Saint Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 07 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 08 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 22 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

Aug. 28 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

