Foreigner Announces Canadian Tour With Guest Vocalist

Foreigner will embark on a Canadian tour in the fall, and they'll be joined by guest vocalist Geordie Brown.

The trek begins on Oct. 21 in St. John's, Newfoundland, and concludes on Nov. 7 in Kelowna, British Columbia. Canadian rockers 54-40 will provide support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Geordie Brown's Foreigner Connection

Foreigner's upcoming Canadian tour serves as a prelude to the launch of their Juke Box Hero, The Musical, which is set to go into production in 2026. Brown played the male lead of the 2018 workshop production of the musical in Calgary and Edmonton, as well as a sold-out run at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre in 2019.

"I was most impressed by Geordie's performances of Juke Box Hero, The Musical in Canada," Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot. We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on Foreigner's 2025 Canadian tour."

It is unclear the extent to which Brown will perform at each show, or if current Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen will participate in the tour. Hansen does not appear in the band's press photos provided with the announcement. UCR has reached out for clarity.

Foreigner 2025 Canadian Tour Dates

Oct. 21 - St. John’s, NFL @ Mary Brown’s Centre

Oct. 23 - Sydney, NS @ Centre 200

Oct. 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

Oct. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

Oct. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

Oct. 29 - Kingston, ON @ Centre Slush Puppie

Oct. 30 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena

Nov. 1 - Sault. St. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

Nov. 2 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium *

Nov. 5 - Medicine Hat, AB @ Co-op Place

Nov. 6 - Cranbrook, BC @ Memorial Arena *

Nov. 7 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

*No 54-40