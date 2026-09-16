Foreigner Celebrates 50 Years With Original Members Returning for Special Tour Dates
Original Foreigner members and band cofounders Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood will play select shows with the group on their current tour.
The singer and keyboardist will join the group on several dates on their 50th anniversary tour, though they won't appear together at the same shows.
The current touring band features no original Foreigner members, though cofounding guitarist Mick Jones remains a part of the group. He stopped touring in 2023 due to medical issues.
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Gramm left the band in 1990 but returned from 1992 through 2003. He has since joined the band for special performances. Greenwood left in 1980, but like Gramm, has returned occasionally to play with the band he helped form.
Both Gramm and Greenwood were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 with the other original band members.
When Are Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood Joining Foreigner's Tour?
Gramm will join Foreigner during their appearance on the Rock Legends Cruise, which leaves from Miami on Feb. 21, 2027.
He will also play six shows with the band at Las Vegas' Venetian from March 10-20.
Greenwood performs with Foreigner at five shows in Georgia and California in September and October. He then joins the band for five more performances in April and May, starting with their New York City appearance and ending in Westbury, New York.
The shows where Gramm and Greenwood will perform are available below.
A complete list of Foreigner's 50th anniversary concerts is also below; ticket information is available at the band's website.
Why Are Foreigner's 2027 New York Dates Special?
The four late-April and early-May dates in the New York area are being touted as a particularly special performance to mark the band's 50th anniversary.
"New York is where Foreigner began, so there could be no better place to celebrate 50 years of our music," Jones said in a press release announcing the 50th anniversary dates.
"The songs have connected Foreigner with audiences for five decades, and these four shows will be a celebration of the fans who have been with us since the beginning."
LOU GRAMM WILL JOIN FOREIGNER AT THE FOLLOWING SHOWS
February 21–25, 2027 - Miami, FL Rock Legends Cruise
March 10–20, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Resort
AL GREENWOOD WILL JOIN FOREIGNER AT THE FOLLOWING SHOWS
September 18, 2026 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
September 19, 2026 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
October 23, 2026 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater
October 24, 2026 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater
October 25, 2026 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah’s
April 27, 2027 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
April 28, 2027 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
April 30, 2027 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
May 1, 2027 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2, 2027 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
Foreigner, 2026-27 Tour
9/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
9/18 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
9/19 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
9/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
9/23 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
9/25 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol
9/26 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater
9/29 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum
10/1 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino
10/2 – Norman, OK @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino
10/3 – Forrest City, AR @ E. Arkansas Community College of Fine Arts
10/6 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall
10/7 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
10/9 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Grand Event Center
10/10 – Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center
10/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
10/14 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
10/16 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom
10/18 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino
10/23-24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Casino
10/25 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Casino
10/28 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
10/30 – Friant, CA @ Table Mountain Casino
10/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
11/1 – Reno, NV @ The Reno Ballroom
2/15 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
2/19 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater
2/21 – Miami, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise XIV 2027
4/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
4/14 – London, United Kingdom @ London Palladium
4/16 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia
4/18 – Wien, Austria @ Globe Wien
4/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
4/28 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
4/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
5/2 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
10/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
10/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
10/15 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena
10/16 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome
10/17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
10/19 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
10/20 – Munchen, Germany @ Olympiahalle Munchen
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