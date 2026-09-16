Original Foreigner members and band cofounders Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood will play select shows with the group on their current tour.

The singer and keyboardist will join the group on several dates on their 50th anniversary tour, though they won't appear together at the same shows.

The current touring band features no original Foreigner members, though cofounding guitarist Mick Jones remains a part of the group. He stopped touring in 2023 due to medical issues.

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Gramm left the band in 1990 but returned from 1992 through 2003. He has since joined the band for special performances. Greenwood left in 1980, but like Gramm, has returned occasionally to play with the band he helped form.

Both Gramm and Greenwood were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024 with the other original band members.

When Are Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood Joining Foreigner's Tour?

Gramm will join Foreigner during their appearance on the Rock Legends Cruise, which leaves from Miami on Feb. 21, 2027.

He will also play six shows with the band at Las Vegas' Venetian from March 10-20.

Krishta Abruzzini foreigner

Greenwood performs with Foreigner at five shows in Georgia and California in September and October. He then joins the band for five more performances in April and May, starting with their New York City appearance and ending in Westbury, New York.

The shows where Gramm and Greenwood will perform are available below.

A complete list of Foreigner's 50th anniversary concerts is also below; ticket information is available at the band's website.

Why Are Foreigner's 2027 New York Dates Special?

The four late-April and early-May dates in the New York area are being touted as a particularly special performance to mark the band's 50th anniversary.

"New York is where Foreigner began, so there could be no better place to celebrate 50 years of our music," Jones said in a press release announcing the 50th anniversary dates.

"The songs have connected Foreigner with audiences for five decades, and these four shows will be a celebration of the fans who have been with us since the beginning."

LOU GRAMM WILL JOIN FOREIGNER AT THE FOLLOWING SHOWS

February 21–25, 2027 - Miami, FL Rock Legends Cruise

March 10–20, 2027 - Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Resort

AL GREENWOOD WILL JOIN FOREIGNER AT THE FOLLOWING SHOWS

September 18, 2026 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

September 19, 2026 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

October 23, 2026 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

October 24, 2026 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

October 25, 2026 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah’s

April 27, 2027 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

April 28, 2027 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

April 30, 2027 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

May 1, 2027 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2, 2027 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Foreigner, 2026-27 Tour

9/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

9/18 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

9/19 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

9/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

9/23 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

9/25 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

9/26 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

9/29 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

10/1 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino

10/2 – Norman, OK @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino

10/3 – Forrest City, AR @ E. Arkansas Community College of Fine Arts

10/6 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

10/7 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

10/9 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Grand Event Center

10/10 – Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center

10/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/14 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

10/16 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom

10/18 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

10/23-24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Casino

10/25 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Casino

10/28 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/30 – Friant, CA @ Table Mountain Casino

10/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

11/1 – Reno, NV @ The Reno Ballroom

2/15 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

2/19 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

2/21 – Miami, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise XIV 2027

4/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

4/14 – London, United Kingdom @ London Palladium

4/16 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia

4/18 – Wien, Austria @ Globe Wien

4/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

4/28 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

4/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

5/2 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

10/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

10/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

10/15 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

10/16 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome

10/17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

10/19 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

10/20 – Munchen, Germany @ Olympiahalle Munchen