Win a Foreigner ‘4’ Box Set

Foreigner's 1981 album 4 marked a major turning point for the band.

They teamed up with producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange for the album's sessions and the collaboration gave the British-American rock group their first No. 1 record. It spent four weeks at the top and spawned a total of four Top 40 singles including the now-classic "Urgent," "Waiting for a Girl Like You" and "Juke Box Hero." To date, it has sold more than six million copies in the U.S. and was certified platinum and gold in 10 additional countries.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to win copies of the new expanded box set for 4 courtesy of Rhino Entertainment. Boasting five previously unreleased songs, including "Fool if You Love Him," a track from the original sessions that was newly completed by Lou Gramm and the current members of Foreigner, the set also includes extensive extras. The bonus content features early and alternate versions of songs, instrumental mixes and live recordings from the 4 tour. Additionally, there are new remixes in both stereo and Dolby ATMOs of the 4 album.

Current Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson gives kudos to the lineup that recorded 4, calling them "the real heroes" in the story of the album. "Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Rick Wills and Dennis Elliott, their musical accomplishment with this album has solidified their place in the rarified pantheon of classic rock artists," he writes in the box set's liner notes. "We are all so thankful to be the beneficiaries of that accomplishment, as we get to hear this record for the rest of our listening years."

