Foreigner is continuing to fill out their 2027 concert calendar, just days after adding four New York-era shows beginning in late April.

They're now confirmed to play more than a dozen more shows beginning in the U.S. in February. That's after nearly 30 U.S. stops this fall. Among the highlights in 2027 is an unplugged run over four April nights in the U.K. and Europe. They'll also play more than a half dozen European shows in October.

See an updated list of Foreigner dates, cities and venues, along with an updated preview of more than 90 of the fall's biggest rock shows. For more information and tickets, head over to Foreigner's official site.

Foreigner frontman Luis Maldonado has been in the lineup since 2021, though initially as a multi-instrumentalist. (Joy Malone, Getty Images) Bruce Watson and Luis Maldonado of Foreigner

When Does Foreigner's Next Tour Begin?

Mick Jones, the group's final remaining original member, has left the road after a Parkinson's diagnosis. But Foreigner has carried on, completing dates with Lynyrd Skynyrd just last weekend on a trek that was dubbed the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour.

They're now fronted by Luis Maldonado, who stepped forward when Kelly Hansen left in May 2025. He'd been with Foreigner since 2021 after originally being hired as a band member. Maldonado earlier toured and recorded with Michael Schenker and UFO, John Waite, Glenn Hughes and Train, among others.

READ MORE: Foreigner's Most Underrated Songs

He was invited to join by Foreigner keyboardist Michael Bluestein, an acquaintance of Maldonado's, following the departure of multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel. Hansen retired soon after, and Foreigner discovered that they already had his replacement on board.

Foreigner's most recent live release, In the Eye of the Storm, combined performances from every era with vocals by original frontman Lou Gramm, Hansen and Maldonado. Gramm has also appeared with Foreigner and Maldonado on select nights. An expanded reissue of 1979's Head Games is due in October before Foreigner wraps up their fall dates.

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Foreigner Fall 2026-27 Tour Dates

(Latest dates in bold)

9/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

9/18 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

9/19 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

9/20 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

9/23 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

9/25 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

9/26 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

9/29 – Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

10/1 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino

10/2 – Norman, OK @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino

10/3 – Forrest City, AR @ E. Arkansas Community College of Fine Arts

10/6 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

10/7 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

10/9 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Grand Event Center

10/10 – Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center

10/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/14 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

10/16 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom

10/18 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

10/23-24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Casino

10/25 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah's Resort Casino

10/28 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/30 – Friant, CA @ Table Mountain Casino

10/31 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

11/1 – Reno, NV @ The Reno Ballroom

2/15 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

2/19 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

2/21 – Miami, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise XIV 2027

4/12 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

4/14 – London, United Kingdom @ London Palladium

4/16 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia

4/18 – Wien, Austria @ Globe Wien

4/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

4/28 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

4/30 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

5/2 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

10/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

10/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

10/15 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

10/16 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome

10/17 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

10/19 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

10/20 – Munchen, Germany @ Olympiahalle Munchen

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours Here's a preview of more than 90 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Foreigner