Foreigner has announced ‘50 Years of Hits,’ a new residency which will take place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in 2027.

Performances begin March 10, with further shows slated throughout the month. A full list of concert dates can be found below.

The residency will coincides with the 50th anniversary of Foreigner’s debut, self-titled album. The LP helped launch the band to stardom with such classic hits as “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice.” The band embarked a 50th anniversary tour in 2026 which will continue into 2027, with their stay in Vegas among the highlights.

READ MORE: How Foreigner Started a Rocket Ride to Fame on Their Debut Album

A press release announcing the new residency noted that founding member Al Greenwood would join the band for several of the shows, with more announcements “expected to follow.” Greenwood played keyboards on Foreigner's first three albums - Foreigner, Double Vision and Head Games - and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2024.

Who Is in Foreigner's Current Lineup?

Foreigner’s current lineup includes bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarists Bruce Watson and John Roth, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, drummer Clint Frazier and singer Luis Maldonado.

Original singer Lou Gramm, who had been estranged from the band for decades, has occasionally been performing with the group again in recent years. However the 76-year-old vocalist recently reiterated his hopes to retire from touring. Gramm was not initially announced as part of Foreigner's new residency.

Foreigner: 50 Years of Hits Las Vegas Residency

March 10

March 12

March 13

March 17

March 19

March 20