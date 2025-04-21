Foreigner Announces 2026 Orchestral Residency in Las Vegas

Foreigner has revealed they have a brief Las Vegas residency booked for March of 2026 that will feature the band performing alongside an orchestra.

Foreigner will perform at the Venetian Theatre on March 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14, 2026, all at 8 p.m. local time.

According to the venue's site, the show will be a "celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary and will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to experience their most popular hits with a 20-piece orchestra, conducted by both Juilliard cello virtuoso Dave Eggar, who has performed, recorded and arranged for artists that include Coldplay, Paul Simon, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce and many more, and his arranging partner, Chuck Palmer."

Tickets for the residency will be available starting April 25, 2025.

What Other Touring Plans Does Foreigner Have?

Before 2026 even arrives, Foreigner has a full year of touring ahead of them. On April 28, they'll launch a run of Latin American dates, followed by a series of shows in the U.S. and Canada that lasts until November.

However, singer Kelly Hansen will not be performing at the Latin American or Canadian shows. In a statement provided to UCR, he said his absence is because "residency issues have forced me to limit appearances outside of the U.S.A. this year and this means that I will miss some international shows."

In Latin America, vocal duties will be handled mainly by bandmate Luis Maldonado, with a few special appearances by original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm. In Canada, Geordie Brown will serve as Hansen's replacement.