Foo Fighters played their first concert of 2025 on Saturday night, a surprise show that was announced the day before.

It took place at the Fremont Theater, a 900-capacity venue in San Luis Obispo, California, roughly three hours up the coast from Los Angeles. Tickets for the event were only available to purchase in person at the box office the morning of the show. This was the band's first performance since September of last year.

Foo Fighters' set list included a number of their classics, plus a few songs that have not been played live for several years, including "Have It All," "Alone + Easy Target" and "Exhausted."

You can view a complete set list and video from the show below.

Drummer Ilan Rubin's Debut

This show was also notable for being Foo Fighters' first with their new drummer, Ilan Rubin.

"Everybody else has said it," Dave Grohl said while introducing him (via NME), "I finally get the opportunity to say, ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome, the most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the Foo Fighters. It's official."

The lineup change was announced back in July. Ironically, Rubin, who played with Nine Inch Nails for well over a decade, was replaced in that band by Josh Freese, who had been serving as Foo Fighters' drummer since 2023.

Watch Foo Fighters Perform 'Have It All' Live in San Luis Obispo

Watch Foo Fighters Perform 'Winnebago' Live in San Luis Obispo

Watch Foo Fighters Perform 'Exhausted' Live in San Luis Obispo

Foo Fighters, Sept. 13, 2025, Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, California, Set List:

1. "All My Life"

2. "Rope"

3. "Have It All" (first time since 2015)

4. "Times Like These"

5. "Wattershed"

6. "Stacked Actors"

7. "La Dee Da"

8. "These Days"

9. "The Pretender"

10. "Walk"

11. "My Hero" (preceded by band introductions)

12. "Learn to Fly"

13. "Rescued"

14. "Aurora"

15. "This Is a Call"

16. "No Son of Mine" (with Motorhead's "Ace of Spades" interpolation)

17. "Shame Shame"

18. "White Limo"

19. "Winnebago" (Late! cover) (first time since 2014)

20. "Best of You"

Encore:

21. "Alone + Easy Target" (first time since 2018)

22. "Low"

23. "Monkey Wrench"

24. "Exhausted" (first time since 2014)

25. "Everlong"